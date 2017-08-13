Killin' It

The rain started and I watched it falling harshly into the bramble thicket of the garden, an unkempt unruly collection of whatever has fallen from the trees around my house.

The raindrops bounced high, like balls, absorbing my attention and I stared. Which was just as well because as I watched the raindrops appeared to squirm, and then in fact to swim, in that Loch Ness monster way of looping through the water.

I rubbed my eyes. There was another swiftly swimming raindrop. Next to that was a miniature, moving the same, winding wiggling surging toward my toes and my wide open back door.

But they were not raindrops, they were worms, aggressive fast moving and dark brown with vicious eyes and puckered mouths sucking on each other, at the air. Monsters! They had sprung from the mire and primordial soil, they were recessive twists of nature, fanged and obviously mutant bad news.

I ran for bleach and doused them. Instantly they writhed and flicked around, shocked to find death so soon. But there were more, many more. Thrusting out of the rainstorm churn, worms of all sizes and all pulsating rapidly at me, to my feet, to my bedroom. It was an invasion.

I ran for more bleach and I splattered them and killed until I was out of bleach, out of breath. The rain was easing on this scene of death, sun was breaking through. Meanwhile not so much as a twitch. The worms were now straightened out and relaxed and floating in the poison brew.

I prefer to live and let live but in the jungles and the tropics sometimes there are choices to make. Mingle with nature or kill 'em all with the kindness of Dow Chemicals.