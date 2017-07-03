Chris Christie Slammed Over Beach Debacle By His Own Running Mate

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (R) is the latest to criticize Gov. Chris Christie (R) for vacationing on a beach closed to taxpayers during a government shutdown.

Guadagno, Christie’s running mate in both the 2009 and 2013 New Jersey gubernatorial elections, said in a Facebook post Monday that Christie’s actions are “beyond words.”

Christie told reporters on Sunday he didn’t “get any sun” over the weekend, but changed his story after NJ Advance Media published photos of Christie and his wife lounging on a beach that’s currently closed to taxpayers. His spokesman later clarified the governor was on the beach, but didn’t get any sun because “he had a baseball hat on.”

Christie defended his time on the beach by arguing he has a governor’s residence along the coast.

On Monday, Christie tweeted about the state’s beaches that remain open amid the government shutdown: