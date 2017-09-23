WEIRD NEWS
09/23/2017 06:36 am ET

Redditors Have Fun And Games With Photo Of Kim Jong Un Inspecting A Bag

These will never get old.

By Lee Moran

People online are amusingly reimagining an old photograph which shows North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a children’s bag.

The undated image of the pariah state’s dictator closely analyzing the pink rucksack at a factory in Pyongyang resurfaced on Reddit on Friday.

KCNA KCNA / Reuters

The website’s users immediately began reworking the snap in all kinds of amusing ways ― with one even subtly referencing President Donald Trump calling Kim Jong Un “rocket man” on Twitter and before the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week.

A sampling of the best responses are below:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
I can do this
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Kim's baby shower

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment International News Kim Jong Un
Redditors Have Fun And Games With Photo Of Kim Jong Un Inspecting A Bag

CONVERSATIONS