WEIRD NEWS
09/27/2017 06:35 am ET

Redditors Rework Old Photo Of A Squatting Kim Jong Un To Hilarious Effect

President Donald Trump, Run DMC and Leonardo DiCaprio all make appearances.

By Lee Moran

An old image that shows North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un squatting down in front of army officers is catching the attention of people online.

Redditor GentleRichie shared the undated photograph to the site on Tuesday, and fellow users immediately began reworking the picture in amusing ways.

View post on imgur.com

They even managed to incorporate President Donald Trump, with whom Kim Jong Un is currently engaged in an escalating war of words, into some of the shots.

Check out some of the best pieces so far below:

Are you lost little one
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Team Rocket Man is ready to lift off!
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Kim Jong Un Is The Great Inspector
PHOTO GALLERY
Kim Jong Un Is The Great Inspector
Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Kim Jong Un Reddit Photoshop Contest
Redditors Rework Old Photo Of A Squatting Kim Jong Un To Hilarious Effect

CONVERSATIONS