Serbian Barber Shaves Kim Jong Un's Portrait On Customer's Head

A bizarre dream by a Serbian barber led to a hair-raising cut for a customer.
Mario Hvala of Novi Sad, in northern Serbia, recently dreamed that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and his staff visited him in his living room.
“When I woke up, I decided to do this hair tattoo,” he told Storyful. “And it came out looking pretty amazing,”
The complete haircut took five hours, and Hvala added to the absurdity by playing North Korean music throughout the whole thing.
