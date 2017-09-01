WEIRD NEWS
09/01/2017 07:21 pm ET

Serbian Barber Shaves Kim Jong Un's Portrait On Customer's Head

The results are Kim Jong Unbelievable.

By David Moye

A bizarre dream by a Serbian barber led to a hair-raising cut for a customer.

Mario Hvala of Novi Sad, in northern Serbia, recently dreamed that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and his staff visited him in his living room.

“When I woke up, I decided to do this hair tattoo,” he told Storyful. “And it came out looking pretty amazing,”

The complete haircut took five hours, and Hvala added to the absurdity by playing North Korean music throughout the whole thing. 

North Korea Kim Jong Un Serbia Hair Styles Novi Sad
