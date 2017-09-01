Strange Kim Jong Un 'Ballroom Dancing' Picture Gets Ultimate Reworking

Folks online are gleefully reworking an old picture of Kim Jong Un, in which it looks as if he’s ballroom dancing.

A photographer snapped the bizarre image of North Korea’s dictator in April 2016, as he inspected a power station and it resurfaced on Reddit on Thursday.

Users immediately began reimagining Kim in all sorts of unusual situations ― such as waltzing with President Donald Trump, as a bodybuilder and strolling down a New York City street.