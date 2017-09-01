WEIRD NEWS
Strange Kim Jong Un 'Ballroom Dancing' Picture Gets Ultimate Reworking

Of course President Donald Trump makes an appearance.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was actually inspecting a power station when a photographer snapped this image in April 2016.

Folks online are gleefully reworking an old picture of Kim Jong Un, in which it looks as if he’s ballroom dancing.

A photographer snapped the bizarre image of North Korea’s dictator  in April 2016, as he inspected a power station and it resurfaced on Reddit on Thursday.

Users immediately began reimagining Kim in all sorts of unusual situations ― such as waltzing with President Donald Trump, as a bodybuilder and strolling down a New York City street.

Here are some of the best so far:

New York, 1940s (colorised)
