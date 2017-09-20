'Late Show' Airs Its Version Of Kim Jong Un's Response To 'Rocket Man'

As if there wasn’t enough evidence for the theory that we’re all living in a virtual simulation, President Donald Trump has started giving supervillain-esque nicknames to world leaders.
In a Sunday tweet, Trump referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “Rocket Man” and even used the name on Tuesday while speaking at the United Nations.
On Tuesday, “The Late Show” aired its version of the dictator’s response to Trump’s nickname, in which Kim appeared to be pretty disappointed with the president’s lack of imagination when it comes to riffing off Elton John songs.
