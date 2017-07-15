Kim Kardashian, Black Facing and Makeup

Kim Kardashian has recently received a lot of blacklash for a new makeup product. People say that she is black facing herself. Implying that she is racist for making herself look darker. As an Armenian individual myself, I can say that while she may not naturally look that dark, some Armenian people are or have a very close skin tone to the one in her criticized photograph.

All people of color, or Indeviduals who do not decend from a European heritage, vary in skin tone. I myself am much darker than a lot of Armenians that I have seen. In fact, I am much darker then Kim Kardashian. But I am still Armenian and so is she.

There is a really big problem that I have noticed with people of color comparing there darkness and lightness to others inside and outside their Democratic. Feelings of inadequacy may arise when a person feels that they are too light to be considered a part of their own ethnic population. Or too dark and wish that they could be something more western or white.

People of color who have called Kim racist for her new cosmetic product, in my opinion, are austrisizing the wrong person. Why pick on a non- European woman, when you could call out the rich, cis, white, men who have created systems of oppression that cause people of color to feel or think that they are too dark or light and not beautiful just the way they are.

I myself, have experienced racism because of my skin color and heritage. People I don't know have made racist comments twords me because I look different. I have wished at times in my life, that I was lighter than I am and more american. Less myself. Less of me.

People of color need to stop causing harm to eachother with words. It only benefits the the small amount of individuals who hold power and who have ultimate authority in this world.