Kim Kardashian Takes Quiz To Find Out If She's More Kim K Or Chrissy Teigen

Kim Kardashian just isn’t herself, according to an online test.

On Tuesday night, the reality TV star took a BuzzFeed quiz to find out whether she was “more Kim Kardashian or Chrissy Teigen.”

And the result left her somewhat surprised:

That’s right — it told Kardashian she was actually more like Teigen.

Assuming she answered the questions on her favorite snacks, shoes and pets truthfully, the quiz’s results said Kardashian was ”exactly like Chrissy” ― her friend IRL.

Had the quiz’s algorithm decided that Kardashian was actually “more like” herself, however, it would have described her as being “sweet, stylish, and a lover of the finer things in life” and as having “a great business sense.”