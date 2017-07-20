ENTERTAINMENT
Kim Kardashian Takes Quiz To Find Out If She's More Kim K Or Chrissy Teigen

And the result is surprising.

By Lee Moran

Kim Kardashian just isn’t herself, according to an online test.

On Tuesday night, the reality TV star took a BuzzFeed quiz to find out whether she was “more Kim Kardashian or Chrissy Teigen.”

And the result left her somewhat surprised: 

That’s right — it told Kardashian she was actually more like Teigen.

Assuming she answered the questions on her favorite snacks, shoes and pets truthfully, the quiz’s results said Kardashian was ”exactly like Chrissy” ― her friend IRL.

Had the quiz’s algorithm decided that Kardashian was actually “more like” herself, however, it would have described her as being “sweet, stylish, and a lover of the finer things in life” and as having “a great business sense.”

Teigen has apparently yet to take the test. People online await with bated breath.

Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

