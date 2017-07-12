Kim Kardashian Does Not Play When It Comes To Cocaine Rumors

Ah, the classic Kardashian diversion tactic.

While everybody has been waiting for Kim Kardashian to respond to her brother Rob Kardashian’s latest scandal, the reality TV star created one of her own ― and then promptly shut it down.

Monday night, Kardashian shared a Snapchat video of herself hawking pieces from her upcoming kids’ fashion line, a collaboration with husband Kanye West. If the velvet children’s bikini and leopard print slip didn’t make you do a double-take ― seriously, who is buying this? ― then two lines of what looked like a suspicious white powder certainly did.

Many of Kardashian’s fans were quick to accuse the beauty mogul of leaving out cocaine on the table behind her, with one follower writing: “Ohhhhhh [Kim Kardashian] caught out with cocaine .. durtayyyyy.”

Kardashian, who largely abstains from drugs and alcohol, typically doesn’t respond to rumors swirling around her, but she quickly took to Twitter to address the speculation.

“I do not play with rumors like this so I’m gonna shut it down real quick,” she tweeted. “That’s sugar from our candy mess from Dylan’s Candy Shop.”

Taking a break from dragging Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter, Chrissy Teigen even came to her pal’s defense, adding her signature sense of humor to the conversation.

“What kind of coke head lines up the drugs and just ... doesn’t do them,” the supermodel asked on Twitter.

When one social media user cast doubt on Kim’s explanation, Teigen clapped back just as quickly, writing, “You’re right. I am wrong. You know her better for sure. I trust your judgement here.”

In the end, however, it was Kardashian who was wrong. She later discovered that the white lines on the table weren’t candy powder, but actually part of the marble.

She took to Snapchat once again, rubbing the table with her hands and whipping out a bag of candy to settle the debate once and for all,

“I have kids. It’s just not my lifestyle. I’ve never been like that. I really just can’t believe this,” she said in the video.

