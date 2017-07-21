Kim Kardashian ensured all eyes were on her at the opening of a Balmain boutique in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

The reality star and contour queen stepped out in an itsy-bitsy white top that might be too short to even be considered a crop top. She paired the bra-like top with a sheer, sparkly floor-length skirt, Yeezy heels and no jewelry.

Donato Sardella via Getty Images Kim Kardashian celebrates the first Los Angeles Balmain boutique opening and Beats by Dre collaboration on July 20, in Beverly Hills, California.

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Quite the look.

Kardashian was out to support her friend Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain. The reality star and her family members are loyal members of the “Balmain Army,” often modeling the brand and attending Balmain’s many fashion shows. Kardashian and Kanye West appeared in a sexy menswear ad campaign for Rousteing in 2014, and the rapper also collaborated with Rousteing for his “Wolves” music video.

Rousteing was clearly glad to have Kardashian by his side at the event, telling her followers via Snapchat, “She’s my love ― she’s my biggest love ever.”

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images So gorgeous.

Kardashian has worn a number of looks lately that mimic her outfit at the Balmain event:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 19, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 16, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT