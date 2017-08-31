Kim Kardashian is not a fan of President Donald Trump, that much is now clear.

The reality star has remained relatively silent about Trump since he took office, but she’s now revealed what she really thinks about him in a wide-ranging interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia.

“Anyone can run the U.S. better. My daughter would be better,” Kardashian said in the September cover piece which was published online Wednesday.

“We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing,” she said.

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar Arabia (@harpersbazaararabia) on Aug 30, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

Kardashian, who channeled Cher for the cover image shot by photographer Mariano Vivanco, described the Trump era as “really scary.

She noted how “every single day when you can’t believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic” She also broke down why she’s been reluctant to comment about him.

“Sometimes I feel like I want to speak out more about political issues,” Kardashian said. “You have to be really careful about what you say because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context and I always want to be respectful. I don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings.”

Kardashian didn’t comment on the support her husband, rapper Kanye West, had previously shown for Trump. But she did say she doesn’t follow Trump on Twitter.