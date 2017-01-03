UPDATE: As of Tuesday afternoon, Kardashian had changed her social media accounts to include “West” once more. And Kimye fans collectively breathed a sigh of relief.

She also broke her months-long social media silence with an Instagram photo of herself, West and the kids.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Previously ...

Kim Kardashian is a West no more — at least as far as her social media handles are concerned.

The star dropped the “West” from both her Instagram and Twitter accounts to simply “kimkardashian” while updating her profile photos, app content and website. (Her Facebook name remains the same.)

The move comes after months of social media silence during Kanye West’s hospitalization and a flurry of divorce rumors. However, the family looks as happy as can be in a home video Kardashian shared Tuesday to her app. In the two-and-a-half-minute clip set to Jeremih’s “Paradise,” she and West smile and hug alongside their children, North and Saint, in multiple intimate moments.

The family also just returned from a trip to Oklahoma City to visit West’s mother’s gravesite, according to TMZ.

A rep for Kardashian was not immediately available to comment. Until then, we’ll continue to hope for the best for Kimye.