“Dad so believed in him,” Kim continues. “It is so shady that Caitlyn came over and gave me the book, and then on the phone she said, ‘Well, the final version has a few more things in it, but don’t worry, it’s nothing about you.’ So she lied to me, because that is about me, if it’s about our dad.”

“I have always had Caitlyn’s back,” she adds. “But she is a liar. She is not a good person.”

Later, in a confessional with Khloe, Kim reveals that she’s tried to be respectful of Jenner, given her ties to Kendall and Kylie, but she draws the line at mentions of her late father.

“My relationship with Caitlyn was strained,” Kim says. “I was just trying to be respectful. But if you talk about my dad, I will cut you.”