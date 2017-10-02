STYLE
Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Bring Scrunchies Back

First, the Kardashian-Jenner clan decided to bring back fanny packs (and wear them the wrong way). Now, they’ve decided to reintroduce the public to the ultimate ’90s accessory: the scrunchie. 

Kim Kardashian stepped out last week in an all-white ensemble that included the throwback hair accessory. She wore a white, Helmut Lang Seen By Shayne Oliver dress with lace-up heels, minimal jewelry and a big, white scrunchie in her newly platinum hair. 

Now THAT is an updo. 

The reality star and burgeoning beauty mogul recently debuted her icy, platinum locks at New York Fashion Week in early September. 

“We changed up the look—a little wet, longer,” Kardashian told her followers of the new look.

Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian attends the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 6 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
So icy! 

Though she didn’t rock a scrunchie at New York Fashion Week, Vogue declared the accessory was making a comeback on the runway at Mansur Gavriel

A post shared by Kate Young (@kateyoung) on

Vogue also pointed to Rihanna’s fun, neon hair adornment at her Fenty Puma afterparty: 

SAF / Splash News
Rihanna seen arriving to the Fenty Puma after party in New York on Sept. 11. 

Be on the lookout for scrunchies in stores near you. 

