08/15/2017 10:44 am ET

Kim Kardashian Pulls A Britney Spears In Glittery 'Toxic' Bodysuit

Déjà vu.

By Carly Ledbetter

Kim Kardashian “should wear a warning” when she struts around in a glittery bodysuit.

On Monday night, the reality star wore a Gucci outfit reminiscent of Britney Spears’ famous “Toxic” look. Kardashian uploaded multiple pictures and videos of herself in the fierce outfit:

Kim Kardashian/HuffPost
She stole Britney's look and WORKED it. 
Kim Kardashian/HuffPost
According to her Snapchat videos prior to putting on the glittery ensemble, the reality star wore nude shapewear underneath the bodysuit. 
Kim Kardashian/HuffPost
Shine bright. 

At first glance, the bodysuit looks like one from Khloe Kardashian’s Good American clothing line, but it’s not. (In June, the brand was accused of ripping off the controversial item from another designer.)

According to People, Kardashian’s Gucci bodysuit is from the luxury brand’s fall/winter 2017 collection and it retails for $7,180.

Catwalking via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Gucci Autumn Winter 2017 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 22, 2017 in Milan, Italy. 

It’s not clear where Kardashian was going in the outfit, but does she ever really need a reason to dress up?

Carly Ledbetter Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

