Kim Kardashian Pulls A Britney Spears In Glittery 'Toxic' Bodysuit

Kim Kardashian “should wear a warning” when she struts around in a glittery bodysuit.
On Monday night, the reality star wore a Gucci outfit reminiscent of Britney Spears’ famous “Toxic” look. Kardashian uploaded multiple pictures and videos of herself in the fierce outfit:
At first glance, the bodysuit looks like one from Khloe Kardashian’s Good American clothing line, but it’s not. (In June, the brand was accused of ripping off the controversial item from another designer.)
According to People, Kardashian’s Gucci bodysuit is from the luxury brand’s fall/winter 2017 collection and it retails for $7,180.
It’s not clear where Kardashian was going in the outfit, but does she ever really need a reason to dress up?
