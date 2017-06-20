Kim Kardashian Actually Said Something Nice About Caitlyn Jenner

If the Kardashians can survive a murder trial, a Parisian diamond heist and Kim’s music career (music and career are both generous terms, tbqh), then what’s a little infighting among family?

Things have been rocky at best between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians ever since the release of her memoir earlier this year, which rubbed ex-wife Kris Jenner and daughters the wrong way. After not speaking with each other for months and dragging each other harder than Kim and a contour brush, Kim is ready to bury the hatchet.

“In our family, we definitely are always so close and stick through everything, so everything is definitely going to be fine,” she said during an appearance on “The View” Monday.

The major point of contention between the warring parties has been how Caitlyn depicted her relationship with Kris in the memoir. The Kardashian matriarch believes she’s portrayed as a “bitch and an asshole,” while Jenner has maintained it’s a fair account of their 20-year-plus relationship.

“I think just maybe their stories are different, maybe their accounts are different,” Kim continued. “I don’t want to discredit [Caitlyn’s] feelings or her account, but when all of us were there witnessing some things and seeing some things really different, it was just a little bit surprising for me.”

But that doesn’t mean Kim has any intention of permanently cutting ties with Caitlyn, given how the Olympian practically raised her from a young age.

“She’ll always be my stepdad and and always be a person that raised me and taught me so much in life,” Kim said. ”[She] really stepped up to the plate and took over for my dad when he passed away, and I’ll never forget what Caitlyn instilled in us as kids and was a part of who I am today, so I’ll never forget that. To say I don’t have a relationship, she’ll always be a part of me. Have I talked to her in the last couple months? No.”

“We’re not that kind of family so I think we’re just taking a breather. We’ll get it together. We have siblings,” she added. “It will work out.”