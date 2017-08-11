Some celebrities do silly things, like wear actual clothing over their undergarments. Kim Kardashian says “LOL” to that.

At least, we have to assume she says that, based on the most recent outfit she posted to her Instagram: an exposed bra, a skintight, almost fully unbuttoned long-sleeve shirt and a pair of white, lacy shorts that look suspiciously like shapewear.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:25pm PDT

She paired the look with a pair of strappy heels, natch. One Instagram commenter said the ensemble looked less like an outfit and more like Kardashian just forgot her clothing.

Kardashian has regularly pushed the boundaries of what’s worn out into the world, especially recently, but this honestly just looks uncomfortable ― especially when you consider what shapewear like Spanx do to your organs.