The Swifties are coming for Kim Kardashian.

After Taylor Swift dropped her fiery, no holds barred new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” Thursday night, her loyal fans predictably slithered over to Kim K’s social media feeds and bombarded her with snake emojis.

Take a look. These Swifties mean business(sssss).

ARE YOU READY KIMMY? 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Slytherin's Heir (@Bout2Explode13) August 24, 2017

🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍

Look out... snakes bite back 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Juan Gabriel Maya (@JG_maya) August 24, 2017

Earlier this week, however, it appeared Kardashian had taken some precautionary measures on Instagram by blocking the snake emoji from showing up in her comments. As Instagram told Buzzfeed, “We give people the choice to make their own lists of banned words or emojis that won’t appear in their comments.”

Still, at press time, there were plenty of snakes to be found on Kardashian’s Instagram photos, too:

So why is this notable? Well, let’s recall last year’s #KimExposedTaylor party. Kardashian had social media shook when she released the infamous SnapChat video proving Swift knew about Kanye West’s song “Famous,” despite the “Blank Space” singer’s contradictory claims.

To top it all off, the scandal landed around National Snake Day, which Kardashian clearly found amusing:

Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016

Kardashian’s tweet prompted her fans to troll Swift’s social media accounts with snakes, so it’s not surprising Swift’s fans would return the favor after hearing “Look What You Made Me Do,” which seemingly takes shots at Kimye. (The “tilted stage,” anyone?)