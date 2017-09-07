Kim Kardashian Transforms Into An Ice Queen With New Platinum Locks

Kim Kardashian’s blond hair is becoming a fashion week staple.

The reality TV star showed off her icy blond locks (which could be a wig) at Tom Ford’s show on Wednesday, and she caused quite the stir.

“We changed up the look—a little wet, longer,” Kardashian said on Snapchat.

Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images Kim Kardashian attends the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2018 Runway Show on Sep. 6 in New York City.

Gary Gershoff via Getty Images Gorgeous.

Though Kardashian regularly cycles through looks and hairstyles, fashion week appears to be her favorite time to go blond.

Last year, Kardashian revealed platinum hair at husband Kanye West’s NYFW show at Madison Square Garden.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Kim Kardashian West attends Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on Feb. 11, 2016 in New York City.

And in 2015, the burgeoning beauty mogul debuted bright blond tresses at Paris Fashion Week.

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Kardashian attends the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 on March 5, 2015 in Paris, France.

If you’re in the mood to go blond like Kardashian, her hairstylist Lorri Goddard gave HuffPost helpful tips.

“It is extremely difficult to take dark hair to platinum as it shifts the condition of the hair but hair can be kept strong if the proper conditions are taken,” she said in a 2015 interview. “Always start with a strand test to establish if hair is strong enough to take the platinum journey and begin the hair process away from the scalp working with ends first as the scalp exudes heat, which quickens the process.”

Goddard added, “Make sure the hair is freshly cut and preferably uncolored for three to six months as that will yield the best results.”