Kim Kardashian Wore See-Through Leggings Like It's No Big Deal

Kim Kardashian is a see-through enthusiast.
The reality star and burgeoning beauty mogul stepped out in black, transparent pantyhose on Friday for the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week.
She added a black leather crop top, long leather jacket and her trusty clear, Pyrex heels to complete her outfit. Note: she didn’t wear anything over the pantyhose. It’s quite the look:
Kim’s recently-dyed platinum mane was also on full display.
Kardashian’s fashion week outfits have mostly stuck to the same formula for the past few days, as she’s worn variations of black, gray and white, accessorizing with black or Pyrex heels and the occasional fanny pack or choker.
Honestly, what will she wear next?
