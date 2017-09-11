STYLE
09/11/2017 10:58 am ET

Kim Kardashian Wore See-Through Leggings Like It's No Big Deal

It's fashion week, so why not?

By Carly Ledbetter

Kim Kardashian is a see-through enthusiast. 

The reality star and burgeoning beauty mogul stepped out in black, transparent pantyhose on Friday for the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards during New York Fashion Week

She added a black leather crop top, long leather jacket and her trusty clear, Pyrex heels to complete her outfit. Note: she didn’t wear anything over the pantyhose. It’s quite the look: 

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
So bold. 

Kim’s recently-dyed platinum mane was also on full display. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images
Are those leggings or pantyhose? 

Kardashian’s fashion week outfits have mostly stuck to the same formula for the past few days, as she’s worn variations of black, gray and white, accessorizing with black or Pyrex heels and the occasional fanny pack or choker. 

Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
At the Tom Ford fashion show on Sept. 6.
James Devaney via Getty Images
Cutouts galore on Sept. 7.
Gotham via Getty Images
Wearing a fanny pack on Sept. 8.
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
At the 2017 Harper Icons Party at The Plaza Hotel on Sep. 8. 
Gotham via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner on Sept. 9 in New York City.
Team GT via Getty Images
All black on Sept. 9, because it's NYC.

Honestly, what will she wear next? 

RELATED...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Kim Kardashian's Hottest Moments
PHOTO GALLERY
Kim Kardashian's Hottest Moments
Suggest a correction
Carly Ledbetter Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Health And Medicine Celebrity Style Women's Clothing New York Fashion Week Mens Clothing
Kim Kardashian Wore See-Through Leggings Like It's No Big Deal

CONVERSATIONS