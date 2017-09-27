Kimberly Hébert Gregory-Hitting Stratospheric Heights on "Kevin (Probably) Saves The World"

Actress Kimberly Hébert Gregory is ready for her turn. From starring in HBO’s “Vice Principals” (returning Sept 17 for season two) to the upcoming ABC series “Kevin (Probably) Saves The World”, which premieres October 3, this scene stealer is just hitting her prime, with the best no doubt yet to come. I sat down with Kimberly to talk everything from working on the “Vice Principals” ensemble to getting inspired, to her work as a member of the Shondaland crew, and above all, coming from a true place of YES”!

The Emmys are over and you did not receive a nomination for “Vice Principals” as Dr. Belinda Brown, North Jackson High’s outspoken Principal. Personally, I suggest a protest, as that performance is a revelation! (laughs) We live in a world now where we completely are able to protest, so why not, I encourage you! (laughs). Honestly, it really was a wonderful night, I was so happy for so many people at the show. Sterling K. Brown, Donald Glover, and of course Lena Waithe making history. There were so many times that night where I was so incredibly proud. I would have loved to have been one of the nominees, that I won’t lie about. I think our world on “Vice Principals”, specifically Danny and the crew, as well and the writing of Belinda was outstanding and remarkable. But of course, you are talking to someone who is completely bias (laughs). I love our show and I was happy that we got to premiere on the night of the Emmys; I think it is definitely foreshadowing of things to come for many of us. It was really a great night all the way around.

I think many thought you would have been nominated because of your breakout role on “Vice Principals” specifically your inspiring speech in the gymnasium during the pep rally. Is it hard making your own self shine on a show with such heavy hitters? Absolutely. You know though, I don’t try to stand out though. It is really all about jumping totally into the work and coming from a perspective of joy even when its horrifying, i.e. episode eight, we all know what that was about! I really decided to approach that with as much personal joy as I could. I just really hope that the way in which I try to enter work shows up on the screen. You can’t help but elevate when you are standing across from (co-stars) Danny McBride and Walton Goggins). They are both titans in very different ways. From the dramatic and very specific character that Walton seems able to bring forth so effortlessly, and then to know him as a person and how loving he is is amazing .To watch Danny create these every day fallible guys who are these real screw ups, but we learn to love them and then to know how completely bright and aware he is in real life. It was a real master class standing across from them. I could not help but figure out where the space is, as well as how to stand in the space with them. People vibrate and you just either vibrate with them or you get taken into the undertow!

Shows like “Vice Principals” are very much like “Parks and Recreation” or “This Is Us”, where there is an ensemble and everyone has their own stories, but can still come together for an umbrella story involving the whole cast. Absolutely. What i loved about working on “Vice Principal's” is that it has this place of theatre to it, which is of course, my place of home. In that ensemble sense you mentioned actors are sometimes working for, with and to the ensemble. You can be the lead, but you understand that the entirety of the show has to move forward to where everyone is important. I have been blessed to have had that experience on “Vice Principals” and now on “Kevin Provably Saves The World”. It has been a mind blowing and very positive experience. The ensemble experience is where my heart lies. I kind of feel like I am an ensemble player with lead actress abilities, given the writing. I also feel comfortable doing monologues, clearly (laughs).

“Kevin Probably Saves The World” is everywhere, and you are featured in the previews so much! There is definitely some buzz with this one! oh , please Buzz it up! (laughs). I am a champion for the idea of the show, it is so aspirational. It is such a hopeful conversation about the human ability to make personal change to affect greater change. It is a conversation that many of us are personally having, so it is great to be part of having the dialogue publicly. Then on top of it, to have someone like Jason Ritter on board, who I truly believe is just amazing. He is the reason that the whole thing works in my opinion; he is just so giving and gracious. It has been a thrill to be able to figure out how to play in his space because he is a titan for many other reasons.

Your role as Yvette on “ Kevin (Probably) Saves The World” is essentially the conscience of the show, in a very overreaching and broad sense on the show. I have never though of that, that’s a lot to put on me! (laughs). What I think and what the writers are presenting, weak to week, we are reading and having conversations that are building the conversation. I think we begin in the space where she is the conscience of the show, but we also are in our daily lives where we are able to watch her transform and grow. We watch her grapple with what it means to be living in and on this plane. I think it is interesting for me as an actor to be not all knowing, but all hopeful. That is really what Yvette is, she is all hope and belief. She has the noble idea that humans can be much better than they are being. I don't mind her being rough around the edges, because for people that are starting to go on journeys that may be spiritual or practices, like yoga or practices where they are bigger than themselves, I like that this show takes that journey. There is no saccharine or perfection in it. It is all screw up all the time on both ends. I think that is what really makes it humane and relatable.

You are back on ABC, and many people got to know you on “Private Practice” and “Grey’s Anatomy” as part of the Shondaland crew. what did you take away the most from working with Shonda Rimes? Talk about a titan! That’s right, “Private Practice” and “Grey’s Anatomy” that was my ultimate beginning! Before she even wrote the book “Year Of Yes”, that environment seemed to have perpetual yes’s in it. Everything is yes, and everything is a possibility. It may not always work out, but I always felt that she has cultivated such a space where a Sandra Oh for example, could come in and fully take on something and be truly in it. As an actor myself, I feel I am just starting out. I have to remind myself not to edit myself and think that “they may not like it”. I have to remind myself to say, as I think Shonda would say “yes”. And to just try it. Yes-It may not work. Yes-It could be beautiful. Yes-It may blow your mind. I have to take that example and realize whatever it is could be beautiful. Keep saying yes to yourself, and yes to the process and ultimately, the break open happens.

The book “Year Of Yes” is a complete revelation, particularly for an actor or performer. Yes, absolutely. I think Shonda has really figured something wonderful out, you know? As individuals we all come with our own stuff. No one is any different no matter where we work or live. We all feel like someone is going to open our office door and say “i knew you were a fraud, get your briefcase”! I think Shonda really has helped put in perspective that internal way in which we all have to tell ourselves “you deserve to be here-keep going”!

What inspires you daily? I have a son. I love what I do, but the fact is, that I do what I do because I love him so much more. I think he is my master teacher. He teaches me kindness, he teaches me how to see the best in people, he teaches me to see the best in myself. Recently, he saw me getting done up, and getting hair in my head, and makeup on, it takes a lot for your teenage son to look at you and say “wow you look great”! I feel like he inspires me because he is at that point where he can see himself. We all were teenagers; he is getting to the point where he is getting a handle on what he may want to be and that there is that possibility. It is great to have him come back and have him see you as a human being, you know? That is what inspires me. I get to do what I love for someone I love in a way that I did not know possible. I just love him in the purest and realest way; he is what inspires me.