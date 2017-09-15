Kimora Lee Simmons debuted her Spring 2018 Collection, Spoke on her Evolution and Diversity in the Fashion Industry.

On the last day of New York Fashion Week Kimora Lee Simmons could be found at the Bowery Hotel as she presented the industry with her Spring 2018 collection. As I arrived the presentation was already ongoing. Models stood on white platform blocks as onlookers took photos, notes and indulged in champagne. This was a moving presentation as about 8-10 models stood for about 10 minutes at a time and would then disappear behind a curtain to switch in their next look. As expected, because of Kimora's roots she had a diverse line-up of models with one being exceptionally special. Her oldest child and daughter Ming Lee who was making her modeling debut. Her collection was based around Morocco and within the room instruments were being played, and there was a mode board in the back that showed her inspiration. After about 20 minutes of conversation and 10 minutes of photos Kimora made her way to a back area where she was seated and ready for the many interviews she was about to endure; only it became myself who was interviewed first as she took the time to ask questions about me and my background and after I laid out the facts it was my turn to question her.

How have you been able to successfully transition from Model to Mogul to Fashion Designer?

Omgosh well I've been around for like 100 years and I wonder what someone like Diane Von Furstenberg would say, but I've been around for a very long time. Being that I'm from St. Louis I started modeling locally just as Karlie Kloss did. I started off in fashion not evening knowing it as an awkward teen at 13 years old modeling for Chanel, and I’m still the youngest model till this day, however it is now illegal to start modeling at that age. Getting back to the point, I knew how fickle Fashion could be and I didn't want to be turned away. I wanted more and I wanted to rub shoulders with people who had more than me and could help me get more. I wanted to know what else there was to do besides just being a pretty face on the runway, which is what led me to start businesses and kind of working behind the scenes to make sure I got my seat at the table. I never wanted to be excluded, Russell and I had many businesses and we still do today so I actually went from Model to Fashion Designer to Mogul.

Photo provided By: BFA

From Baby Phat to KLS what was that transition like?

I did KLS, but this is Kimora Lee Simmons the name proper. KLS was more of an elevated denim line I did back in the day and I think the transition was more of an evolution. One was a sexy denim brand, and Kimora Lee Simmons is a little more grown up, a different fabrication and quality. It's the distribution and I'm sold in high-end stores now so the transition was just growing with me as I changed and grew so did my brand and lines.

We've seen you with your hands involved in many different brands and projects, but how involved are you in the creative process? Are you drawing or giving the vision?

I don't draw, I can give the vision; I didn't go to school for merchandising or fashion. I'm a businesswoman, a fashion girl and I grew up in fashion. I've been on every runway with every fashion director and every designer, but I'm more of a director of my brand and of my life. I can sketch; however, I need young kids and young talent who do this for a living to help me so I have a design team who reports to me. I am extremely involved from A to Z, from the fabrics to the patterns, fittings, to the models it's me, but I don't actually sew it myself.

Photo Provided by: BFA

Who is the Kimora Lee Simmons customer? Who's that girl or woman?

The Kimora Lee Simmons woman is me. She's well-traveled and even if you don't get to travel that much you have that aspiration. She's metropolitan, she knows how to get out of her own mind and see different things. I just came back from helping out in Houston with my kids and that's who the Kimora Lee Simmons woman is. A woman who knows how to see other people's troubles and understand or at least try to understand.

There's a lot of talk on the lack of diversity in Fashion, being that you're a minority what are your thoughts on this?