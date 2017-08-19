King of the Road on Viceland- Season 2 Episode 11- And the Winner Is...

Leigh is writing this series of articles on Season 2 of King of The Road for Viceland.

follow Leigh on Twitter

King of the Road is over. This year everybody skated hard, got weird, had a good time. I’ve never seen King of the Road teams more evenly-matched. We’re finally done with the judging and we’re gonna find out who the King of the Road champions really are. --Michael Burnett, King of the Road creator

Thrasher’s King of the Road 2016, forever immortalized in Viceland’s King of the Road Season 2 is officially over. Awards were bestowed, MVPs named, crazy challenges went down, and two new pros were fêted.

The final episode, And the Winner Is…was an awards show unlike any other, complete with Andy Roy look-alike peeing cherub water fountain amid festivities in a sub-ballroom at the venerable American Legion Post 43 in Hollywood, California. There were individual winners along with the award for the winning team. Despite the three teams being so comparable in skills, Team enjoi came out on top (8150 points); Creature came in a couple of hundred points behind in second place (7900 points), and Deathwish came in third (7320 points).

Michael Burnett offered some insight into the judging process as we got to see him at home in his work space. Each team had to submit a judging reel, essentially a compilation of footage documenting the challenges executed throughout the two-week skate road trip. After that, Burnett had to compare teams’ accomplishments in Highest, Longest, Most categories of skate tricks to determine winners in each category. One such category was Biggest Flip Trick, aka Boss Toss won by Deathwish’s own Neen Williams.

Rev this shit up! -- Jake Phelps, Thrasher Magazine, Editor-in-Chief

King of the Road Awards

Trophies that resembled skate legend Geoff Rowley’s Sacred Helmet of the Southern Rim, (worn in Episode 3) were presented by Aaron “Jaws” Homoki, Jake Phelps, Michael Burnett and guests including Daniel Lutheran.

Hall of Meat (Worst Slam) - Kevin Baekkel ( longest slingshot ollie seen in Episode 1)

Nyjah Gnar-Gnar (WIldest, most progressive trick down a rail) - Enzo Cautela for his kickflip 50-50 down a rail, landing on another skateboard and riding away took the top spot.

Most Makeouts - Chris Russell

Best Look Alike Makeout- Louie Barletta (with Richie Jackson)

Phelper’s Choice - Jamie Foy

The KOTR Spirit Award went to David Gravette who won Best Trick over a Twerker, Best Worst Haircut, Best Wallie of a Teammate, Best Prank Victim, Grossest Thing Eaten, and Best Trick on a Tree. A trivia contest had Jamie Foy learning he just became pro and toward the end of the festivities, Jackson Pilz was surprised with his own boars, going pro for enjoi. Samarria Brevard was the Mystery Guest MVP and the KOTR all-around MVP, who earned the most points individually (2125 points), went to Jackson Pilz. The MVPs were each festooned in a crown and a cape; two MVPs from Team enjoi pretty much helped them lock first place.

To be a King of the Road skater you gotta just be down for whatever; just hyped for the mag, hyped for King of the Road and just getting out there and just doing it. -- Jake Phelps, Thrasher Magazine Editor-in-Chief

This was an incredible KOTR. The skating was ridiculously masterful, the history of skateboarding woven in along with legends like Chad Muska, Geoff Rowley and Jef Hartsel getting the riders stoked, and the sheer guts and determination in the skating made the 2016 edition of King of the Road impressive and fun as hell to watch!