King of the Road on Viceland - Season 2 Episode 9 - Torture in Paradise

Viceland, VICE Media, LLC

King of the Road Season 2 Episode 9 - Torture in Paradise

They’ve done things they didn’t know they could do, they didn’t want to do, they shouldn’t have done.

-- Michael Burnett, creator, King of the Road

Torture in Paradise began on day nine with the enjoi, Deathwish, and Creature teams up before the sun wondering what the next city on the King of the Road road trip would be. The cryptic text message sent to team managers put all the skaters into a scramble. They were all tired, confused and hardly in any condition for what was about to go down. Day ten had the teams hanging around, waiting to head out to LAX. Exhausted, they weren’t sure if they should rest or try to check challenges off in the book. No one knew why they were being sent to the airport, if they were flying anywhere, if there were more mystery guests, or what was happening.

Enjoi took advantage of the time and started banging out tricks on a nine-stair rail, including a wallride with a makeshift wall of plywood held up by two team members. Killing time gave them the opportunity to prank a teammate ( Louie Barletta), but after his initial shock, he got philosophical and toasted his team..

I just got lei’d by Andy Roy--I better get a check! Sounds like paradise and hell at the same time.

—Sam Hitz, Team Manager, Creature

Once master of ceremonies Andy Roy greeted the KOTR teams with leis and “Aloha, Motherf@#%&s!,” at the Delta terminal in coconut shell bra and grass skirt, it was clear. Destination: Honolulu, Hawaii. The flight to Hawaii was insane and once the teams landed it got wilder. Enzo Cautela was back on his board, and Samarria Brevard destroyed everything she skated. Deathwish went to spend a day with skater, Sean Rielly of Shitty Kids Crew, skating spots all over, including the WWII Pill Box in Kailua, then they went cliff-jumping. Creature swam with sharks, then hit up local spots, including a rail scarier than the sharks, where the property owner offered a Coke, lei’d Gravette and posed for a celebratory picture.

I pulled off a miracle here in paradise. Everyone’s having such a great time. It’s awesome.

--Jake Phelps, Editor-in-Chief, Thrasher

King of the Road shows just how truly difficult doing any of these tricks is. There’s no “cut” and bring in the stunt people It’s real real. I experience every KOTR attempt-- the disappointment, the ‘I’m going to kick your ass’ resolve to whatever the challenge is, and elation when a trick is landed and there’s a ride-away. I can’t help but celebrate. Don’t be fooled-- KOTR isn’t all debauchery. It’s camaraderie and family and tenacity. Skateboarding requires a tremendous, daunting amount of mental and physical discipline and persistence. Why do it? Because it must be done; the world is too full of many things that are just too skate-able.

Skateboarding brought us to this. Thank you skateboarding. We love you -- Chris Russell, team Creature.