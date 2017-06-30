King of the Road Season 2- All in a day's twerk

Leigh is writing this series of articles on King of the Road Season 2 for Viceland.

King of the Road, the book is the teacher, cry like a baby sit your ass on the bleacher.—Deathwish Anthem, Team Deathwish

Episode 4 of Thrasher’s King of the Road skateboarding odyssey on Viceland sounded deceptively fun with its promise of twerking, but instead it was brutal with insane challenges, ridiculous slams, and unbelievable tricks. Handcuffed teammates wrapped up their 24 hours of hell, there was a return to the Westgate Gap for revenge, a gnarly 9-foot vert ramp that inflicted pain, and dignity sacrificed in the grueling quest for team points.

We just cleaned out this full pipe here outside of Flagstaff. It’s a f’ing gem.—Sam Hitz, Creature team manager

Team Creature’s David Gravette and Willis Kimbel woke up in their sleeping bag on Geoff Rowley’s ramp still handcuffed. Nature called, and Gravette took on the “Take a dump from a tree into a shoe” challenge, proving that public embarrassment stings less (and perhaps has a better aroma) if it earns team points. The team headed to a full pipe in Flagstaff, Arizona to check off the challenge of performing a trick on an oververt. Kevin Baekkel “The Hammer” was the obvious choice to nail it.

In Phoenix, Baekkel continued his assault with a beautiful early grab backside 360 down a 9-stair set, Darkslide drop n roll, and bluntslide finger flip to fakie. Sean Conover dialed in the kickflip with double sets of trucks and wheels on a board and backside kickflip over the entire Creature team.

The Creature team went to shred a 9-foot backyard vert ramp and Chris Russell, now wearing Dolphin shorts for that three-day challenge, took on the Roy-al flush (Andy Roy’s own McTwist) a 540 eggplant. The ramp was vicious, dishing out a beating, tossing Russell off his board, down to the flat and onto the coping.

Nothing is good enough when I’m on King of the Road. It’s just like, ‘we gotta go now!’ I’m always like, the glass is half empty no matter how much that trick went down. There’s a lot of things that didn’t go down and those are points that are missing. My role is to document and team psychologist.- Joe Brook, enjoi, photographer

Enzo Cautela and Louie Barletta woke still handcuffed and enjoi team manager, James Craig decided it would be a good time to mess with Barletta, fabricating a crisis that the handcuff key had gone missing in the team van to see if Barletta would freak out. Ben Raemers stepped up with the steadiest hand he could muster to give himself a Thrasher tattoo.

Jackson Pilz did a wallride off the van and skated off the van, over a twerker dancing with Barletta in the enjoi panda suit for more points. The van ended up needing jumped when the battery ran out of juice from playing music to twerk by. Team enjoi goes to Tuscon, Arizona and Barletta said that the sleep was a major priority for the team.

"You guys, we signed up for this for a reason." - Jay Thorpe, Deathwish team manager

“You guys, we signed up for this for a reason.” - Jay Thorpe, Deathwish team manager

Deathwish’s Lizard King and Jamie Foy spent the night handcuffed and also earned extra points for slumbering in a sleeping bag. Once liberated from their handcuffs, the team returned to the Westgate Gap for Foy to exact revenge upon the gap that relentlessly denied him a ride away. Foy took a beating, landing and rolling out of the landing at over 30 mph onto the pavement countless times. At team manager Thorpe’s urging, Deathwish moved on, setting out to check tricks off their list. Lizard banged out challenges including but certainly not limited to wetting himself in a public place and showering in a car wash.

Then the trick extravaganza went down and it was nuts. Foy completely annihilated a 9-stair set, got a best trick with the mannequin hand, and the Natas spin. Foy proved that third time is definitely the charm as he was victorious, avenging Westgate gap with a kickflip and then he burned the Dolphin shorts. After this purification in El Paso, the team heads to Phoenix, Arizona.