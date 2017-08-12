King of the Road Season 2 Episode 10 Hawaiian Psycho Jam

Viceland, VICE Media, LLC

Leigh is writing this series of articles on Season 2 of King of The Road for Viceland.

I guess we’ll see if they can pull it together find the spots they need, and get that last little bit of energy and make this happen. --Michael Burnett, creator, King of the Road

Thrasher’s King of the Road (KOTR) Season 2 on Viceland is coming to an end, yet up until the very last seconds of days twelve and thirteen in Honolulu, the challenges and skating ramped up, as skaters tried to squeeze in as many points as humanly possible.Teams skated with Hawaiian locals, banged out challenge tricks at some legendary skate spots, and ended KOTR on the Volcom floating ramp. When time was up, the KOTR books went into Jake Phelps’ metal Thrasher attache case he had handcuffed to him: then the party really got started.

It’s insane, It’s rad to have everybody out here. I’m blessed to be included in this.-- Jef Hartsel, skateboarding pioneer.

Enjoi met up with street skating luminary Jef Hartsel for City Challenges. They headed to the Wallows Ditch, an historic skate spot made famous by the classic skate video The Search for Animal Chin (1987). Here they had to re-create Tommy Guerrero’s famous Thrasher magazine cover photo ( Ben Raemers) and check off tricks including a rare and elusive flip trick (Jackson Pilz) in the infamous air bowl.

Creature skated North Shore Challenges with local legend Evan Mock.They even got to skate a surfboard on wheels. Three hours of battling didn’t stop Zack Wallin from finally landing and riding away from a huge frontside biggie heel down nine stairs. David Gravette got a Best Worst haircut and tattoo on the back of his head, embellished with Nora V’s artwork. They went back to Aala park to get points with tricks that included a layback slide while a teammate did an air over.

This is where you see who can push all the way through to the finish line. Hopefully they can muster that energy. --Michael Burnett, KOTR creator

Deathwish got to meet up and skate Aala Skatepark with Sean Reilly and the Shitty Kids Crew--but first, a Spam musubi. They checked off tons of tricks on the book later at 808 Skate including a crazy blunt to backside 360 to fakie (Jamie Foy) and kickflip wallride (Lizard King) frontside flip late shove it above the coping.

The last day, Burnett sent the teams Hawaii Bounties, where only one team could win the points for each trick or challenge. Afterward, at 3pm, they all met at the Volcom house to have the Psycho Jam last challenges on the floating half-pipe Volcom ramp, (as seen in the 2013 True to This video). The mystery guests had to skate the ramp with the pressure on and then there was the jam with Jake Phelps, Michael Burnett and Andy Roy choosing their own best trick winners.

All that’s left now is the awards ceremony and I am feeling sentimental, missing KOTR already. I recall that back in the day, every show had a Hawaii trip episode and it was a ‘big event’. So right along with Sanford and Son, The Brady Bunch, The Flintstones, Growing Pains, Full House, and many others, there is now King of the Road enshrined in the pantheon of classic television. In the case of KOTR, the entire season was indeed a ‘big event’ and the trip to Hawaii was KOTR’s deliciously crazy dessert.