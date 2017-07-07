King of the Road Season 2 Episode 5: Feel the Splat Baby

Leigh is writing this series of articles on Season 2 of King of the Road for Viceland.

You can rip, but if your heart’s not in it, you can’t win King of the Road.- Michael Burnett, creator, King of the Road.

Season two of Thrasher’s King of the Road had the teams racking up points doing city challenges under the tutelage of larger than life skateboarding personalities. Team enjoi was ambushed by a heavy metal skater doing cartwheels, Creature had to face challenges by a decorated KOTR master, and Deathwish was led underground. The day started off great with Jay Thorpe, team manager for Deathwish landing a 360 flip (one try, no warm-up) to slay the Rise and Shine challenge.

We’re out here it’s 2016, it’s enjoi on King of the Road. Here it is baby! You’re gonna love it! You’re gonna lick it up! You’re gonna have some more! - Jerry Gurney, pro skateboarder, Blood Wizard

Jerry Gurney in full heavy metal mode complete with codpiece, spandex pants and a flying V guitar, energized the enjoi team and set them up for some incredible city challenges in Tuscon, Arizona and got the team van a-rockin.’ Team enjoi had to put on fringed Thrasher shirts and full makeup for a insanely crazy and silly Hello Skatan Day. Ben Raemers single-handedly racked up tons of points, including a crazy Benihana variation and barefoot trick for Mom.

Team enjoi then headed over to Jesse Dent’s Hellbowl to skate wearing the “flaming codpiece” and had to imbibe shots with a cow’s tongue. It sounds like horrific debauchery and it probably is, but hey, this is King of the Road.

This morning I could feel the tension between everyone. We’ve been together for a while, everyone’s a bit tired. - Ben Raemers ( Team enjoi )

Team Deathwish also had to do five tricks at the Gates of Hell ditch, a vicious concrete spillway with a quarter pipe roll-in into a gigantic ditch. The bottom has an open doorway, so skaters have to thread the needle, or ‘shoot the gate’ and make it through at top speed. The spot is known for Geoff Rowley’s breathtaking part in Van’s 2015 Propeller video. Viewers with heart conditions will do well to not watch this particular challenge.

Deathwish got to do city challenges with pro skater and superfood entrepreneur, John Motta. Motta left the team a map to explore the tunnels in Phoenix, Arizona, land tricks, and retrieve the treasure he placed in the subterranean skate realm.

The team had to eat John Motta’s “Special Tacos” complete with prickly pear cactus, crickets and grasshoppers. Motta, along with his brother, pro BMXer, Joey Motta created Rawr! Life Superfoods. Despite how packed with nutrients the tacos were, Jamie Foy had trouble keeping them down, and was almost the weak link in this challenge. Deathwish finished up the day banging out a bunch of tricks for big points.

A before noon rave party. Bubbles and very loud techno. There’s something in the water out here, they just like to party. - David Gravette (Team Creature )

Creature spent the day with Aaron “Jaws” Homoki, three-time KOTR champ with four trophies, since he also won as a mystery guest. The team had to run through Jaws’ dad’s paintball gauntlet and complete his pool tricks (carve over the loveseat and frontside grind it). They headed across the street to Jaw’s own house to complete more city challenges, including rolling off of his roof. Jaws had a rail that comes off of the garage roof, circles around back toward the garage, inspiring this episode’s title, Feel the Splat Baby. Jaws had one last challenge for the team and they were all terrified what it might be.

At this point on King of the Road, it’s a level playing field and if everybody’s steady shredding getting it going. It’s probably going to come down to whoever’s got that King of the Road joy deep in their heart because if you’re not having fun, go home. It’s tough, but shit, have a good time with it. - Michael Burnett, KOTR creator