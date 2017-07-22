King of the Road Season 2 - Episode 7

Viceland, VICE Media

KOTR S2E7 Return of the Butt Chug

Leigh is writing this series of articles on Season 2 of Thrasher’s King of The Road for Viceland.

The Creature, Deathwish, and enjoi teams skated around the San Diego and Los Angeles, California areas, banging out tricks for points with the help of their formidable Mystery Guests. Prom attire was worn, worms were eaten, and teams bonded through stressful challenges. There were touching family moments and moments not fit for family viewing.

I’ve probably seen the most intense, gnarliest skateboarding I’ve ever seen in my life and I’ve been skating for thirty years.-- Jay Thorpe, team manager, Deathwish

Team Deathwish hit the ground running in LA. They visited a skate park where Lizard King’s wife and adorable daughter visited, one of the most heartwarming and precious sights in KOTR history. Deathwish checked off lots of tricks in the book, including grinding a rail your age (Jamie Foy- 20 stairs) and getting Tyler the Creator ( who was accompanied by Mikey Alfred of Illegal Civilization) in the team van.

The team went to skate the Deathwish skatepark and they landed trick after trick as Deathwish co-owner Erik Ellington watched. Mystery guest Lacey Baker nailed tricks including a one-wheel nose manual in a tux.

Probably looks like we’re filming fetish porn, dude.- David Gravette, team Creature

The Creature team started the day at Memorial Skatepark in San Diego where they too, checked off many tricks in the book, then headed off to spend the day at positive role model Andy MacDonald’s skatercross track in Claremont. Eating a giant cookie and drinking a gigantic glass of milk sounds pretty tame, but it made navigating the skatercross next to impossible. Some team members had to throw up, others threw down, and David Gravette threw a temper tantrum.

Nora Vasconcellos cleared the 25-foot gap on the course and Chris Russell battled to clear the 9-foot high jump which earned him a ridiculously huge trophy. At the end of the challenge, the team doused Andy Mac with milk and ice then Creature let loose with releasing aggression and plenty more unsportsmanlike conduct.

At the Washington Street DIY spot, a naked Chris Russell skated while covered in shaving cream and David Gravette was pranked into butt chugging a beer. Gravette was so remorseful and contrite, he expressed his embarrassment and also his appreciation to his girlfriend, turning it into a marriage proposal to the shock of all present.

We got Sammaria and she was like fired up! And it just brought this - like energy, I’m getting a little bit of goosebumps- it brought this energy to the squad. It was infectious.-- Louie Barletta, team enjoi

Team enjoi was coming off a late night of intense skating and after Samarria’s worm-eating initiation, she was fitted for a tux as Zack Wallin did a Natas spin on a hydrant out in front of the tux shop. Team enjoi went on to land as many tricks as possible with Jackson Pilz coming through on a few and Brevard doing a 360 flip in women’s heels like it was nothing. The team took their show on the road to Chino, where they continued to check off tricks at a crowded skate park. Ben Raemers wore a dress and Brevard the tux for a “date and destroy” doubles skate challenge in prom attire.

If a crew can get along and go on a trip like this and everybody can come back without killing each other, it’s rad, it’s inspiring. To me that’s what it’s all about. - Erik Ellington co-owner Deathwish, KOTR alumnus 2006