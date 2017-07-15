King of the Road Season 2 on Viceland- Episode 6

KOTR S2E6 Why’s America So Big?

Grab a skateboard, you damn kids! - Andy Roy, KOTR emcee, skater, legend, philosopher

The teams were at the midpoint of Thrasher magazine’s acclaimed adventure series, King of the Road (KOTR) in Why’s America so Big? The teams all converged for midway meetup challenges at Havasu CIty, Arizona in the Thrash-lympics, and the arrival of the much-anticipated Mystery Guests.

Deathwish and enjoi knocked out a bunch of challenge tricks for points at Tempe skatepark when enjoi rolled up in their team van. Teams have been watching their backs in anticipation of challenges that involved hitting an opponent with vienna sausage (a meanie weenie) or giving a wedgie. Louie Barletta opted to go commando so that opposing teams will only “grab butt hair.”

Creature was initially still in the Phoenix, Arizona area doing city challenges with Jaws (Aaron Homoki) and his dad. They skated at the Wedge Skatepark trying to land five specific tricks which they did with ease for the most part. Kevin Baekkel took on the challenge to get a trick down the whole ledge from the top, which was only a preview of tricks to come.

When somebody does something they’ve never done before, that feeling of rolling away from a trick--that’s King of the Road. That’s what’s rad.- Louie Barletta (Team enjoi)

Challenge tricks were happening rapid-fire and some gave a nod to skate masters: darkside drop & roll and a frontside half cab sal flip. Text came through for all KOTR teams to meet up at the skatepark at Lake Havasu City, Arizona on the border of Arizona and California for midway challenges, new city challenges, and to meet the mystery guests. There were Thrash-lympic trials in honor skateboarding going to the Olympics with Andy Roy in full regalia as referee. Each team got a box complete with customized team onesies but Team enjoi came onto the concrete with singlets on over their street clothes. Creature won the scooter toss and Jamie Foy took Best Trick on the rail, leaving all of the crews spellbound.

This year for the Mystery Guests we chose three of the most badass girls on boards we could find. - Michael Burnett, Thrasher Magazine, KOTR creator

The Mystery Guests joined their teams: Lacey Baker, Team Deathwish; Nora Vasconcellos, Team Creature; and Samarria Brevard, Team enjoi. Andy Roy had to vomit; the anticipation as the ladies rode in on Jetskis was just too much. Once the Mystery Guests were on board, the Thrash-lympics resumed with a crazy relay.

The antics at the skatepark continued with insane tricks banged out: board swap hippie jump, switch front crooks varial flip, and back tail to inward heel to name a few. Neen Williams landed the Biggest Heelflip challenge in signature Neen WIlliams style and ease. Andy Roy regaled everyone with his eponymous Roy-al Flush (540 eggplant on transition) If that wasn’t rad enough, Jackson Pilz (Team enjoi) dialed in the Roy-al Flush himself, then Pilz and Roy did the trick in stereo. Absolute poetry.

I think having been on King of the Road before is an advantage. I know how weird and awkward things can get. - Lacey Baker, Team Deathwish

The teams got their next destinations and along the way, stopped to go for big tricks on a massive rail in Riverside, California. Creature got to the spot first and Kevin Baekkel slid down the 36-stair rail giving all viewers vertigo and jaw-dropping rush as he rolled away. The revelry was interrupted by law enforcement officials. Enjoi made it to the rail later, found evidence that Creature already had been successful there, so Jackson Pilz, going for MVP did a feeble grind down the rail. Louie Barletta encapsulated it: “We should’ve had a radar gun on you dude. That might be the first time anyone got speed wobbles on a rail. That’s insane!”