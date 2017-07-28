King of the Road Season 2 on Viceland- Episode 8 - Handrails, Homies!

King of the Road S2 E8- Handrails, Homies!

Leigh is writing this series of articles on Season 2 of King of The Road for Viceland.

It’s not all about butt chugging and giant handrails, here. This is supposed to be a nice time.

-- Michael Burnett, KOTR creator

At this point in the road trip, the urgency in Thrasher’s King of the Road is palpable the as heightened momentum intensified in Episode 8. Skaters were digging deep and doing tricks within and well beyond their comfort zones to keep checking challenge tricks off in the book. There were highlights from each team’s Best Night Ever bonus challenges, team moms put in sweat equity, and skaters donned gear to emulate skate legends as heart-attack inducing riding took over.

Probably the best way to get your own board is your own mom just giving them up. She was so happy, I was super happy. It’s pretty sick, man.-- Chris Russell, team Creature

Day nine began with team Creature in San Diego, blowing up balloons to fill the team van. Chris Russell’s mom was on hand to help Creature earn points for spending eight hours in the team van. She hid in the van as the team roused Russell and urged him to get in the van. When he opened the doors, balloons tumbled out and all he could see was his pro board with his mom holding it. Chaos, cheers, and tears ensued as Creature celebrated Russell going pro (on KOTR no less!), giving the team a major morale boost. Mom went on to wax skate spots, clean spots, grip a board and learn the Shake Junt handshake.

The team slayed challenges along the way. Kevin Baekkel did a grind down a handrail on a set of stairs with the same amount of stairs as his age -- 20, then ollied a set of more than 18 stairs. Gravette and Kimbel went to catch a fish to cook on the team van engine block, which they shared with the team for challenge points. Gravette aired his hilarious frustration, trying to blow up a balloon and tie it into an animal while performing a manual on his skateboard. His astute observation that nobody in the team van was able to create a balloon animal while merely sitting in the van still didn’t deter him from executing this absurd trick.

Muska’s the best. He was one of my favorites growing up. He was gnarly before gnarly was invented. He had his own style, his gear, he’s all amped up, had his ghetto blaster. He kind of paved the way to be an individual in skating. -- Neen Williams, Deathwish

The Deathwish team was still in L.A. and they learned early that day they would be spending the day doing City Challenges with skating legend and trailblazer, Chad Muska. They received a box filled with Muska-inspired clothing, representing every era of Muska, and they got to drive around in Muska’s preferred vehicle, a Cadillac Escalade or Chadillac Muskalade. Back in 2000, Muska did a Transworld Anthology skate part, loaded with an insane amount of tricks, including his signature ginormous handrail tricks, the entirety of which was unbelievably filmed in a single day. This day with Chad Muska included handrails, some treacherous, others downright terrifying. Muska was so pumped, he did a frontside flip off the makeshift kicker, despite his back injury.

There were indeed moments of sheer terror. Jamie Foy did a grind down a huge handrail cradling the boombox- first try. Later, Foy skated an imposing kinked rail that zigged and zagged, then hurtled himself down a 34-stair rail, landed and rode away, to the awe of the entire Deathwish team and Muska. It was gigantic and dangerous, prompting Muska to declare, “The torch is passed, the legend lives on; I’m not worthy.”

That shit was sexy. — Gangsta Boo, Three 6 Mafia (twerked to assist team Deathwish)

The enjoi team was also still kicking around L.A. doing City Challenges with the Wizard of Weirdness himself, Richie Jackson. The crew put on flowing flowery, paisley shirts, drew mustaches on each others’ faces and headed out to tackle some of Jackson’s unorthodox skate tricks. Louie Barletta and Jackson have a mutual bromance of sorts, so it was only fitting that Barletta planted a kiss on Jackson to satisfy the Twisted Sister Make out challenge of making out with a look-alike.

Richie Jackson served up some unusual spots with peculiar tricks. Jackson skates with his unique brand of creativity, choreographing tricks with all sorts of props. He had the enjoi team do a power slide down a hill with one hand back on a folding yellow “wet floor” sign, a Moonslide hippie slide, and a firecracker (riding down a set of stairs- on the stairs) with a kickflip out. Jackson Pilz was killing it the whole time, culminating in him satisfying the eponymous “Pilz Thrillz” challenge in the book. Samarria Brevard’s mom stepped up to spend eight hours in the van, living the skate lifestyle, cleaning skate spots and waxing ledges, then having to renegade a beer.

Foy, Pilz and Baekkel have all been going nuts at this point. They’re King of the Road embodied. Whatever the challenge is, they step up.-- Michael Burnett, KOTR creator