"Kinky Boots" co-star Lance Bordelon brings "Charlie Price" to Philadelphia's Academy Of Music!

Like Stark Sands and Billy Porter before him, Lance Bordelon is stepping into the sparkling “Kinky Boots”, and the show is needed now more than ever. The show stomps into Philadelphia’s Academy of Music through Sunday October 8th with Bordelon taking on the role of “Charlie Price”. I sat down for a chat with Lance on what the show means to him, his path to Broadway, and why “Kinky Boots” is the perfect show to take just about anyone to!

You are taking on one of the biggest roles on Broadway in recent years, starring as Charlie Price in “Kinky Boots” (put location). Were you a fan of this monumental show before taking on this equally monumental role? Oh absolutely! I had first seen the show recently after I moved to New York City full time. I fell in love with it then and really connected with the material, I actually cried during a couple of the songs. It is such a gift to be get to be here doing the show and a real treat to be able to travel the country sharing this message right now with people, taking it to new audiences. I am so excited to be doing it!

Charlie has a number of songs that are a huge part of the heart of “Kinky Boots”. If you had to choose one as a favorite, which one do you think it would be? If I had to choose one, I would definitely have to say “Soul Of A Man”. There is just something about it that connects to be soul. We were able to work with the original directing team from the original Broadway show who have now gone around with the show to other places. (Director and Choreographer) Jerry Mitchell himself actually told me that Cyndi Lauper told him that you literally have to “bleed on stage” and give everything that you have with that song. That is what I take with me every time I hit the stage to perform that song; I say “What Would Cyndi Do”?

Take me back; when did you know that musical theatre was going to be your true passion and now, your life’s work? I grew up as a band kid. I was a musician growing up and started singing late in high school. I went to Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge for public relations and advertising. I have a Masters degree in advertising. I went to New York to do some auditions and interviews and what not and fell into this professionally. I was able to work on some cruise ship contracts and that is really how it all happened. It’s funny how when you meet with media how it really feels so comfortable (laughs). This show really feels like such a calling and it’s such a gift to be here. Now being full time in New York City I am working, I am engaged, and everything is so great!

You have done shows like “Evita” that are established classics, and others like “9 to 5” and now “Kinky Boots” which are newer hits. What do you think the starkest differences are? I think musical theatre in general has the ability to really be a mirror of where we are in our history and in American musical history particularly. Being a mirror to what we need in this world and how we get there. I think in “Kinky Boots”, Lola and Charlie’s story, constantly fighting for love and acceptance, that really fresh and contemporary message is so refreshing to do. In anything I do, be it contemporary or more classic, I try to make it honest and be as human as possible on stage. That is the kind of acting that I like to watch and that i connect with. That is why I connect with “Kinky Boots” so much. I saw the show when I first moved New York and seeing Billy Porter as “Lola’ was so incredible, as he was so honest and so real. That is the kind of artist I want to be.

Have you gotten a chance to go back to see the show since Porter and Stark Sands took their original roles on once more? We did! We got invited back as the traveling company while we were in rehearsals. We got to see J. Harrison play “Lola” and he was absolutely amazing. It is great to see the individual interpretations of characters. One very important part of the show is that these are real people; the people that work in the factory, they are real. Trish, or Don, or Lola, or Charlie, you have to be a real person. When I got to the city and get to see them bring their own interpretations of the roles, it was really incredible. Everything in our show is the same also. With the exception of the physical roles, its all the same. We were so lucky in rehearsal when from day one, we got to actual play on the set. All of the shoe racks, the shoes, everything was there. We got to jump right into the playground and play!

Speaking of play, how long did it take for you to get used to your actual “Kinky Boots”? (laughs). We were lucky enough to be able to go into the city and get fitted for the boots with the shoemaker. My boots did not actually arrive until the actual tech run in Manhattan in front of Jerry Mitchell! One of our assistant stage managers ran in with them, and I literally put them on at the part of the show when I finally had to wear them. Jerry Mitchell told me “you rocked it dude”! (laughs). They are six inch heels and they take some practice.

When you are not stomping across the stage, what do you do in your off time? One of my favorite parts of performing all over is getting the travel bug. I love being in different places. I definitely eat my way through whatever city I am in, I am all about the food. I went to the market yesterday and got a Philly cheesesteak. I am from Louisiana though, so food is the way to the heart for me. I love to hike trails and be outside as much as possible. New York City is a lot of gridlock, so it is great to travel and see different settings. I am stoked that we are here in Philadelphia for a full eight days also.

“Kinky Boots” is a show that is so needed and has such a message that is completely universal. Do you feel that you have a certain responsibility to your audience with the country as polarized and divided as it is? I am engaged, from Louisiana, and there are so many similarities with the story and with both Lola and Charlie. They appreciate where they come from, but they can see a different path. It makes me think of a guy that came to see the show from College Station, TX who recently came to see the show, He followed us on Instagram and was messaging us and could not wait to meet us. When I met him, he was standing at the stage door alone. He was so excited to see the show, and what I wanted to tell him so badly was to grab his family, his friends, the people in his community and take them with you. I feel that half of the struggles in my life are from me wanting to turn around and say to someone else “did you see that” after I saw something truly amazing.

I remember at age sixteen seeing Kathy Griffin be the outrageous Kathy Griffin and I remember looking at my father in the middle of Louisiana and saying to him “did you catch that....did you hear that”!? Many people come from communities that are accepting and that is a gift. I just want everyone to take everyone they know, they will get something from this show. Even with characters like Don who questions Lola from the outset; I know Don’s. I have friends like that. What I love about the show is it never tried to indoctrinate anyone or try to force the message down your throat. It just opens the conversation and opens the door. Lola has a huge heart, open arms and welcomes you in when you are ready. That is where I am in my life and that is what I am able to do with the show. My arms are just open. We are just here, existing with love. Come on in. That is what “Kinky Boots” does. It is an open door, an open conversation. Obviously the show is fantastic, the music is incredible, you get sucked up in the entertainment. I think the message sneaks up on you also. I have friends from high school that I have not seen in fifteen years that were transformed by the show. We had a whole conversation about the show and where we are all in our lives, and where we are culturally as well, as my fiancee is Italian from Italy also.

What really inspires you on a daily basis? That is a great question! I don’t know if it is where we are culturally or as a generation, but I feel that there should be no limits on what we do or what we can do. I recently got engaged to someone from another country. I look at our future together and I realize what an adventure it is. Get up and be excited about what is going to happen. Be open to being open. Limitless potential is what really energizes me and inspires me. I cannot be afraid of those boots; of falling in them, of stumbling in them, nothing. That limitless potential is what wakes me up in the morning.

KINKY BOOTS opens the Broadway Philadelphia '17-'18 season at the Academy of Music. The show will be running at the Academy of Music from Tuesday, October 3 - Sunday, October 8. Tickets available at