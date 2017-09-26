ENTERTAINMENT
Jon Snow Knows Something Because He Reportedly Proposed To Ygritte In Real Life

Rumor has it Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged!

By Leigh Blickley

Game of Thrones” fans everywhere, we now know Jon Snow is smarter than he looks. 

Kit Harington, who of course plays Jon (er, Aegon Targaryen) on the HBO series, has reportedly proposed to his longtime girlfriend and former “GoT” co-star Rose Leslie, according to People. Leslie, of course, played Snow’s love Ygritte on the show before her death in Season 4 ― way before there was ever a romantic connection with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). 

News of the engagement surfaced Tuesday, with U.K. sites reporting that the actors, both 30, told friends and family last week. Harington and Leslie recently moved in together, having dated off and on since 2012.

While on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in June, Harington spoke about Leslie and their big step, saying he’s “very, very happy, and it’s going well.” Fellow guest Nicole Kidman then asked why he hasn’t proposed to the redheaded beauty yet, telling him, “I just think it’s kind of nice if you’re going to live together maybe to at least get engaged.” 

An embarrassed Harington replied, “I mean, it’s step by step, step by step.” 

The British actor told Esquire in May that he keeps details of his relationship private “because it’s as much [Leslie’s] relationship as it is mine and I can’t speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that’s what I’ll say about that.”

Leslie has similarly kept mum on their romance, but she did tell British show “This Morning with Phillip and Holly” that due to their hectic schedules “FaceTime is a must.” 

The king and queen in the North! 

HuffPost has reached out to reps for comment. 

