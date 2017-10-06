Kit Harington Just Made His Proposal To Rose Leslie Sound Pretty NSFW

Kit Harington sure knows how to tell an engagement story.

On an episode of “The Jonathan Ross Show” that airs this Saturday, Harington shares how he popped the question to former “Game of Thrones” co-star Rose Leslie ― and uses a turn of phrase that makes the whole scene sound a lot dirtier than it probably was in real life.

“I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff, but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early.”

Then, he backtracked.

“What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early,” he says, according to the Daily Mail.

Sure, Jon Snow.

One thing he and Leslie definitely got right? Announcing their engagement in a very proper, traditional way. The pair, who have been dating on and off since 2012, took out a space in The Times of London last month to spread the happy news:

Getty Images via Getty Images The announcement appeared in the Times of London on September 27.

Harington and Leslie, both 30, are generally pretty quiet about their relationship, though the actor did recently say the sweetest thing about his soon-to-be wife.

Speaking to Esquire in May, the actor said he keeps details of his relationship private “because it’s as much [Leslie’s] relationship as it is mine and I can’t speak for both of us. But yeah, we are very, very happy. So that’s what I’ll say about that.”

Aw. What more needs to be said?