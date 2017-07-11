Take Your Kitchen To The Next Level This Prime Day

Whether you want to start getting fancy in the kitchen or are just trying to get acquainted with the basics, now is the time to take the next step. Today’s Prime Day deals make this overhaul of your kitchen gadgets a low-risk opportunity.

For the novice cookers out there, get yourself a standard knife set and familiarize yourself with some cookware. If you’re looking to take things up a notch read up on sous vide cooking and learn your way around a pressure cooker.

Take a tour of the kitchen item deals available and start living up to your true cooking potential.

Remember, if you aren’t a Prime member, make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these deals and steals.

www.amazon.com The Bluetooth Sous Vide is $99 at checkout.

Amazon Keep an eye out, the deal on the 5-piece hand blender starts at 7:40 a.m. on Prime Day.