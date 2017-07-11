HOME
07/11/2017 12:10 am ET

Take Your Kitchen To The Next Level This Prime Day

Take your kitchen skills to the next level.

By Amanda Pena

Whether you want to start getting fancy in the kitchen or are just trying to get acquainted with the basics, now is the time to take the next step. Today’s Prime Day deals make this overhaul of your kitchen gadgets a low-risk opportunity. 

For the novice cookers out there, get yourself a standard knife set and familiarize yourself with some cookware. If you’re looking to take things up a notch read up on sous vide cooking and learn your way around a pressure cooker.

Take a tour of the kitchen item deals available and start living up to your true cooking potential.

Remember, if you aren’t a Prime member, make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of these deals and steals.

 

1. Anova Culinary Bluetooth Sous Vide Precision Cooker

www.amazon.com
The Bluetooth Sous Vide is $99 at checkout.

2. Instant Pot Pressure Cooker

www.amazon.com
Save 30% on Instant Pot DUO80 8qt. Pressure Cooker - this was Prime Day 2016's shining star!

3. K55 Brewer & 40ct Variety Pack of K-Cups

www.amazon.com
Save 40% on Keurig K55 brewer & 40ct k-cup variety pack.

4. SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker, Red

www.amazon.com
Get it for $59.99 this Prime Day.

5. Mercer Culinary Renaissance Knife Block Set With Tempered Glass Block

www.amazon.com
20% off Mercer Renaissance Knife Set with Glass Block.

6. Ninja 4-in-1 Kitchen System

Amazon
Save 30% on the Ninja Kitchen System at checkout. 

7. Copper Chef 5-Piece Cookware Set

www.amazon.com
Save 33% on Tristar.

8. Brita 5 Cup Metro Water Pitcher with 1 Filter

www.amazon.com
Save 25% off Brita Pitchers with Filter and Water Dispenser.

9. Cuisinart DFP-14CPY Custom 14 Food Processor - Copper

Amazon
Save 20% on select Cuisinart products at checkout.

 10. Royal 5-Piece Hand Blender Set

Amazon
Keep an eye out, the deal on the 5-piece hand blender starts at 7:40 a.m. on Prime Day.

See all of the Prime Day deals for the home chef, here. 

Items are subject to selling out, so it’s while supplies last. HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

