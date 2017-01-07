Kittens Become Friends With Horses After Playing In Their Hay Net

They may be at opposite ends of the animal size scale, but it appears that these two kittens are becoming firm friends with some horses.

The friendship reportedly began when the pair of 20-week-old cats started climbing on their equine counterparts’ hay net at a farm in Alberta, Canada.

“At first they were quite wary of the horses at our busy breeding farm,” the animals’ unidentified owner told video site Newsflare. “However, their constant desire to play in the hay nets has made them pretty confident.”

Video shows the two sibling kittens ― named Donald and Justin after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — sitting and clambering over the net as the horses tenderly nudge them with their noses. “Every night the hay net is hung Donald and Justin swarm the hay net for some epic battles,” the video uploader added.

Check it out in the clip above.