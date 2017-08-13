KKK Leader Attributes Charlottesville Rally to Trump

Americans realized yesterday that our country is going backwards. Whether he meant it as such or not, when Trump campaigned on making America great again, this is the America that some people wanted; like David Duke, former leader of the KKK who was in Charlottesville rallying white nationalists. Now, let's be clear, Trump has rebuked Duke, repeatedly. What Trump hasn't denounced, however, is when white nationalists cite his policies to defend their hateful actions.

Yesterday, Trump confirmed why so many minorities were afraid to have him, Jeff Sessions AND Steve Bannon in the White House. This administration has officially prioritized politics over humanity. Not because the rally happened - as much as I may dislike its cause, the first amendment protects their freedom to spew hate as much as they want, even when they show up with helmets, shields and kneepads - but rather because Trump avoided giving white nationalists a deterrent not to organize again. In fact, he didn't even single them out.

Trump has to walk a pretty thin line because the white nationalist population did a lot to put him in the White House; compare the counties Trump won with this hate group map. David Duke, said it explicitly in a tweet, “I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror & remember it was White Americans who put you in the presidency...”

Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert was on State of the Union with Jake Tapper on Sunday and did, eventually, single out white supremacy and neo-Nazis but not until the fifth time the question was reiterated. At first, I wondered if it was just White House strategy not to say this but, after Bossert said it, I now worry that the administration genuinely doesn’t understand the importance of calling out white supremacy explicitly.

For as much as Donald Trump likes to talk about "radical Islamic extremism" he needs to learn what an extremist is and he'll see that they exist in all shapes and colors and usually they defend their actions as somehow religious. And sometimes they're White and American. White extremism is a major threat to American security and if you don't believe me, keep watching what they get away with while Trump tries to keep votes for 2020.