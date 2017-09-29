While the debate rages over NFL players protesting the national anthem , Funny Or Die is allowing them to tackle the issue head on ― by not committing either way.

“I want to show solidarity against systemic racism in America by taking a knee during the national anthem, but I’m a coward,” the shoulder-padded spokesman for “Knee Shoes” says in the clip posted above. “That’s why I wear Knee Shoes. No one can tell whether I’m kneeling or standing, allowing me to play both sides of the fence.”