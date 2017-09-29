COMEDY
'Knee Shoes' Allow NFL Players To Kneel And Stand For The Anthem At The Same Time

Who's going to protest against Funny Or Die's brilliantly wacky idea?

By Ron Dicker

While the debate rages over NFL players protesting the national anthem, Funny Or Die is allowing them to tackle the issue head on ― by not committing either way.

“I want to show solidarity against systemic racism in America by taking a knee during the national anthem, but I’m a coward,” the shoulder-padded spokesman for “Knee Shoes” says in the clip posted above. “That’s why I wear Knee Shoes. No one can tell whether I’m kneeling or standing, allowing me to play both sides of the fence.”

