Know the Difference Between a Business Model and an Exit Strategy

A Business Model is how you monetize your value proposition.
Exit Strategy is how investors (including founders) monetize their shares.
To build a business, Business Model is a MUST.
Exit Strategy is a MUST ONLY if you have raised outside capital.
If not, it is OPTIONAL.
