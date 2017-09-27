Knowing Your Worth in a Blogger-Influencer World

When I launched my blog last year, I didn’t exactly know what I was getting into. A year and over 20k followers later, I’m a tiny bit older, a lot wiser, and not afraid to admit how tricky things were—and are!—in this world of influencers, bloggers, and brands.

Yes, I knew who I was, and who I wanted to be: a lifestyle inspiration for the girl curating her own future. I knew what I wanted to say, and the message I wanted my brand to portray: excitement and opportunity for girls across the globe. But it’s all too clear now that self-definition is only part of the equation. The fashion industry in the age of social media can be difficult to navigate for young people looking to establish their brands. As emerging influencers mature in the spotlight, there are plenty of brands more than willing to take advantage of their naivete.

What do I mean by this? Well, think about it this way: If you’re a clothing brand, you probably want to advertise your clothes and reach a receptive audience of shoppers through social media. There just happen to be hundreds of individuals, often young women, inspiring others through their blogs and Instagram accounts—for free! Most of them launched their accounts based on passion rather than financial ambition. Since the “influencer” industry is still so young, they may still be figuring out this new world they are part of. It wouldn’t be “ripping them off” exactly if they agreed to an endorsement for little next to nothing, would it?

MSN Photography

Actually, yes it would be. And though it’s not universally true, when brands abuse influencers’ trust to flaunt their product, it’s particularly unsettling. When I was first starting out and had less followers, I made the mistake of working with a few brands like this who, in hindsight, absolutely took advantage of me while I was still learning. Now that I know better, I won’t work with them no matter what they offer!

Unfortunately, fashion bloggers get treated a bit like products, a tendency that I think holds true across more industries than you think. With the growth of social media, it’s all about the numbers, and too many brands will treat you poorly if you’re anywhere under their preferred threshold (usually 10k). This can feel incredibly dehumanizing, and it needs to change! Yes, follower count matters to an extent, but your worth is so much more than that—especially since some influencers inflate their numbers using bots. I want all influencers to know that they have value beyond numbers. I want them to refuse to be devalued, diminished, or mistreated, and stand up with pride for what they’ve done and created.

Luckily, being in this industry has taught me about the ins and outs of business in ways that continue to surprise me. I may come off as innocent and sweet, but inside I’m a tiger and will bite when I need to! I’ve learned to understand and communicate my own worth much better, and will stick up for my brand and myself without a second thought.

I know this kind of confidence doesn’t come naturally to everyone (I’ll admit, acting school has helped), let alone the ability to state your needs without apology. As girls, many of us have not been taught to negotiate in ways that give us the upper hand. In fact, our culture often encourages women to be submissive and agreeable—traits that don’t always translate well if you want to get paid or compensated fairly.

Luckily, anything can be learned, and the strides women have made and keep making prove that times are changing. We can be fierce tigers and beautiful butterflies all at once, and we need to if we want to be active and thriving participants in the world of influencer marketing.

My first bit of advice? Whether you run a blog or a million dollar company, advocate for your time, your brand, and what you have to offer. Know what you’re after and that you’ll never get it unless you ask for it. Do your research, practice, and learn how and when to negotiate, when to turn down an opportunity or take it. One thing that has helped me was creating a media kit that clearly stated my rates and value beyond just followers—it’s always been engagement rates I’ve been most proud of, which I make sure to emphasize to potential partners!

MSN Photography

Some people may think fashion blogging is a fluffy line of work, but it requires a meticulous mindset, financially-savvy attitude, and detail-oriented personality. When forging a relationship or striking a deal, for example, you should have everything written down on paper instead of relying on word of mouth. If the details aren’t clear, or someone’s dragging their feet on them, that’s a red flag!

Lastly, if as influencers we really want to be seen as more than numbers, but people with real connections, opinions, and more, we need to stick together. I’ve made a point to support other like-minded “girl bosses” to cultivate a network I can give to and get from. It’s never too soon to unite with people in your industry who share your message and your goals, and actually talk about complications as they arise. When we are in constant competition, we don’t work together, and are more likely to get steamrolled professionally. But if we have each other’s backs, we are stronger on all fronts.

I’ve valued my experience as a fashion blogger more than I can say, because there are so many amazing people and brands out there that make it wonderful. With greater respect for ourselves and one another, empowerment is ours to gain.

