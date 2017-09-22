Konstantin Mehl, CEO & Co-Founder of Kaia Health, the award-winning digital health company, offers an app-based mind-body therapy focused on chronic back pain.

Kaia Health’s mission is two-fold: In addition to leveraging technology and digital tools, Kaia executives are intimately involved in everyone’s therapy plan to maximize transparency and optimal personalized care. The overarching goal for Kaia Health is to provide a tailored and holistic therapy program to reduce - if not eradicate - the prescription of opioids for individuals who suffer from chronic conditions, like back pain.

An individual’s journey is distorted by lack of transparency and inadequate treatments. The effective yet costly multimodal therapy is available to only a few patients. Kaia Health provides digital access to multimodal therapy for every patient in need via the Kaia app - a CE-certified medical product.

Here are the highlights of our interview with Mr. Mehl:

Q: When and what inspired you to start Kaia Health?

I had chronic back pain when I was studying in New York. After trying a lot of different therapies, I finally met a professor who convinced me to do a mind-body therapy. He told me that this is the most effective therapy against chronic pain, i.e. pain that persists longer than three months. The therapy costs $45,000 and takes four weeks full-time. To make it worse, typically the waiting list is about a year-and-a-half-long to get a spot in a therapy group. After doing this therapy, I decided to digitize it together with the professor to remove all barriers. We brought down the costs to $30 a month and 15 minutes of workout per day. This allows busy people to have access to a gold standard therapy for back pain while working full-time.

Q: First things first, what is digital back pain therapy? How do you marry digital and holistic chronic pain programs?

Our model, the “Body-Mind Therapy Program” which is practiced at global pain centers, consists of three pillars. First, pain -specific physiotherapy exercises are shown in instruction videos. Second, mindfulness exercises can be listened to in audio files. Third, pain coping techniques and background information are given in coach videos.

Q: What types of strategies do your holistic therapy programs teach your patients?

There is a huge variety of strategies patients learn in the App. Some examples are breathing techniques, progressive muscle relaxation, and stress reduction.

Q: How does your program work? Are you focused on getting patients to ditch medications, specifically opioids?

It’s about creating a healthy habit and take control of your back pain. Some people take painkillers. Once they realize that an active therapy can help them a lot more, they ditch medications. Others consider surgery but are not sure if the surgery really solves the root problem. They try our App for some time, see that it works and avoid surgery. Those are two interesting cases we think.

Q: How does someone wind up at a program like yours?

We have a lot of users who have tried almost every classic treatment approach that was recommended by their physicians, specialists, and therapists. When you have tried everything- you are also willing to try digital therapy, even if this is a totally new concept. Then there is also younger people who are surprised that they are having occasional backaches when they never had any health issues before. Our goal is to get those people involved in an effective treatment program as early as possible before the pain becomes chronic and it is much harder to get the problem under control.

Q: Many readers wrote in saying they wanted a solution for their chronic back pain that didn't involve drugs. They're concerned about side effects and are also worried that drugs just mask the problem and don’t cure it. What's your take on using drugs to treat back pain?

We need a new understanding what drugs can do and what they cannot do. Big pharma has done a superb job in convincing everyone that painkillers are a quick, easy and effective solution to your back-pain problem. But they are not. They are a temporary solution to relieve the symptoms. The situation when taking painkillers can make sense is when you are in too much pain to start a physical exercise routine. But you should really consult closely with your doctor.

Q: What about prevention? Are there things a person can do to prevent back injuries?

Of course! I would say there are three levels: exercise, behavior, and environment. If people do exercises to strengthen the core muscles of the spine this is always a good idea. It is even a better idea to do that before you have pain. Then, there are those daily habits that put a lot of unnatural pressure on our backs, like sitting all day long and lifting heavy stuff. Small conscious behavior changes can get you a long way to relieve the pressure from your spine. Finally, you can configure your environment to support a back-friendly posture, with an ergonomic chair and the right mattress for example.

Q: What are your thoughts on the new guidelines by the American Association of Physicians?

It was about time to formalize these guidelines. The idea that these guidelines promote are not exactly new but have been proven by research within the last decades. Unfortunately, as we have seen in Germany where national guidelines have been around for some time, these guidelines don’t help much if they are not promoted very actively to all stakeholders in the healthcare system. We want to promote these guidelines as they are perfectly aligned with our app’s multidisciplinary treatment concept.

Q: When did you first decide to get into digital health and chronic pain management?

Due to my own history as a chronic back pain patient, this thought has been on my mind for a long time. But it really was after the exit with our previous company Foodora that I wanted to do develop something innovative in a market that desperately needs innovation. And I believe the global market for back pain care is just the perfect example for this.

Q: How can artificial intelligence and machine learning improve patient care?

The goal is to use the technologies that people already have in their homes and turn those into therapeutic devices. One project of our AI Research lab is dedicated to optimizing the configuration of the exercise program for each individual patient based on the pain profile, physical abilities, and the exercise performance. We call this “the therapist’s” brain and it’s already implemented in our app.

About Kaia Health

Kaia health uses Artificial Intelligence to treat chronic back pain non-invasively to personalize care and reduce costs by providing digital therapy.