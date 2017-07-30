WORLD NEWS
07/30/2017 04:32 am ET | Updated 34 minutes ago

At Least One Dead And Several Injured After Gunman Opened Fire In German Nightclub

The suspect was shot by police and later died in hospital.

By Dominique Mosbergen

At least one person was killed and three others seriously injured when a gunman opened fire in a nightclub in the German city of Konstanz in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to local reports.

The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries in a gunfight with police, reported Reuters. He was brought to a local hospital where he later died.  

According to the BBC, the shooting occurred at Grey Club in Konstanz, a city in southern Germany. 

Police said the man’s motive is as yet unknown.

This is a developing story.

Suggest a correction
Dominique Mosbergen Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

International News Germany Shooting Gun Konstanz
At Least One Dead And Several Injured After Gunman Opened Fire In German Nightclub

CONVERSATIONS