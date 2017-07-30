At least one person was killed and three others seriously injured when a gunman opened fire in a nightclub in the German city of Konstanz in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to local reports.

The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries in a gunfight with police, reported Reuters. He was brought to a local hospital where he later died.

According to the BBC, the shooting occurred at Grey Club in Konstanz, a city in southern Germany.

Police said the man’s motive is as yet unknown.

