Kore Stacks--Hustle at it's Kore

Kore Stacks is a D.C. native that grew up in the mean streets. The tree lined tourist attractions that we see on television were not his backdrop. Hunger, crime, and degradation was his landscape. Yet even with vague hope and not many positive examples of upward mobility, Kore Stacks was determined to make it out. Music was always his solace. While overcoming the pitfalls of life in the inner city, up and coming music artist, Kore Stacks, relocated to Atlanta, GA in 2014 with only a tax refund check in hand to launch his Hip-Hop career. As a descendant from a tough love and street life family, his childhood is what inspired the shape of his musical sounds. His music blends the harsh realities of the streets with positive messages to create a unique sound within the industry. Determined to be one of the ones “who made it” Kore Stacks was determined to push himself to the limit everyday. He studied his craft, delved into acting classes and went on countless auditions. Very soon, that determination began to pay off. Having been inspired through a family history of music, Kore Stacks began to write about the pain and struggles he had endured in life. In 2012, he began to get a lot of local exposure through open-mic nights and local interviews. The buzz of his career looked even more promising at the end of 2014, when he signed a deal with EOne Entertainment.

The company fully backed his project "Ambitions of A Hustler" which sparked attention on its iTunes release, January 20th, 2015. His music video was featured on Worldstar and his song, ‘Love or Hate’ made its iTunes debut. Kore Stacks popularity was on the rise, and he became a brand ambassador for the Caribbean Smooth drink, OuOuiSmooth, that launched in the spring of 2015 alongside Christina Johnson.

In February of 2016, his album “Ambitions of a Hustler, The Green Print” was released in stores across the globe and is now available on iTunes, Tidal, Spotify and Amazon, with special features from Kalenna Harper from Diddy Dirty Money and Q Parker from 112.

Behind all the success, Kore Stacks has elevated into the industry of acting, with a current feature on Lee Daniels, FOX new series, Star! He’s also been seen on VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta (Afterparty), Bravo TV, CNN TV and he’s not done yet!

Kore Stacks, is still at heart that young man from D.C. that wants to be an example for his peers and the youth coming up after him. Even in his rise to stardom, giving back to his community is top priority on his mind. He hopes to be able to use his God given talents to encourage other youth that all things are possible. Future endeavors include Kore Stacks hosting charitable events in his old neighborhood. Knowing that the youth is our future, Kore Stacks wants to begin his investment in them. His advice to young men and women coming up in harsh environments is to stay focused, don’t give up, and believe in oneself. In just a short three years, Kore Stacks has taken an income tax refund and a dream, moved to Atlanta from D.C., recorded music, done television, represented major brands, and performed all over the country. Truly this is “Hustle at it’s Kore”!

Follow Kore Stacks and all of his upcoming works on all social media @KoreStacks.