Kornél Mundruczó’s “Jupiter’s Moon”: The Need to Believe in Miracles

It begins with an anguished shot of people crammed in cages in a truck, along with squawking chickens—and then the truck stops. The people run off in a forest in panic while police shoot after them: a life-or-death scene typical of the contemporary plight of refugees on the border.

Suddenly one boy—about to be shot to death by a fanatic evil cop—raises his arms.

And flies.

This unusual beginning—the launchpad to Kornél Mundruczó’s new film “Jupiter's Moon” —provokes the audience with a major question:

Why? What is this salvation by flight supposed to mean?

We spend the rest of the film trying to figure it out.

The boy’s supernatural powers repeat at will, which is fortunate for him (as a Syrian refugee on the run) and proves a promising source of income for a corrupt doctor who takes the vulnerable refugee into his home. The doctor, heartened by the boy’s tendency to rise to the ceiling, decides to milk his gift for profit and turns the grace of flying into a magic trick for show, which is of particular interest to his dying patients. Everyone who sees the boy rise in the air is stunned with wonder and uplifted in spirit—and pays. This “angel” is the miracle they need to look to the sky, beyond their drab, sick, earth-ridden lives.

What makes this film strong is that one senses that the director is very impassioned about his message: that we, like the doctor and his various clients, are hovering on earth, so desperately and greedily trying to make our broken lives work that we forget to “look up.”

It is a bold metaphor, and the subtext that the world needs angels— as a jumpstart to wonder— well-taken.

The problem of the film lies with the “angel”. He is neither particularly good or interesting. He just happens to have the ability to levitate, with a small smile on his face. Does having an unusual gift make one an angel? Is the prime quality of an angel the ability to fly?

By the end of the film, the plot weakens into an (exhilirating) car chase between the aforementioned evil police officer and the formerly corrupt doctor (whose heart has transformed to goodness) and the boy-angel. The last scene, stunningly shot, is a symbol of transcendence, as the boy flies off once more.

It is an ending that falls flat. By this point, the flying trick, repeated ad infinitum, with upraised arms, needs more than gravity-defiance to make it meaningful.

I met Kornel Mundruczó on the Majestic Beach at Cannes to discuss.

“Can we really think of this boy—who lacks any particular goodness—as an angel?” I asked, skeptical.

“I think he is an angel. He is a real miracle. He is like a mirror. Everyone sees him as a mirror of their lives. He is not a human character. He is coming to help and to deliver what we are exactly looking for.”

It is an interesting twist to have an angel be a mirror to our spiritual needs, rather like the stranger who comes to the bourgeois home in Pasolini’s “Teorema” and ends up a mirror to the petty imperfect inner lives of every member of the family.

Still I expect more from angels.

As for the character of the corrupt doctor, who plies his trade for money, the director responded:

“Stern [the doctor] is completely lost in his soul. He is cynical. He is drinking. He wants to use this miracle to earn money to serve his problems and his life. So many of us are like that. Yes, he is a bastard. But he learns and changes. I think it is more interesting to go from bastard to good person.”

I was moved by the director’s sincerity and passion for his subject—and his evident conviction that it is not just the doctor who should take up this trajectory.

We too would do well to go from umbelical self-serving pettiness to empathy for the less fortunate.

The last scene in the movie is a little boy counting down, in a game of hide-and seek.

“Ready or not here I come!” he says.

“’Ready or not here we come!’ the refugees are saying to Europe,” said Kornel to me. “The question is whether we are ready to deal with them.”

What was striking is that Mondruzsco’s film is not the only film to come out this year to highlight our lack of empathy for others (eg. immigrants) as a central problem in today’s world. Ruben Ostlund’s award-winning “The Square”, also in Competition at Cannes, had a startlingly similar plot. A posh museum director decides to install a “square” in his museum where visitors have to step inside to learn how to feel empathy (an actual art exhibit in Sweden). And yet in the meantime, the suave director—like the corrupt Hungarian doctor—is so wrapped up in his own concerns that he treats an immigrant boy in his midst abysmally.

Can it be a sign of our times that both new films decry our tendency to care more about self-development than our obligation to the other and the planet?

Have we forgotten how to believe in higher truths?

“Yes!” said Kornel earnestly. “’We need to look up to the sky. This expression comes from a friend of mine who is a painter. I feel this is true. We have everything but God. And immigrants have nothing except God.”

It is this ethical vision that makes “Jupiter’s Moon” worth seeing, despite the half-baked plot.

“God is watching you,” says one character in the film. “There is no safe place from the injustices of history….”