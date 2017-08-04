Kourtney Kardashian's Super Chic Airport Outfit Is Actually H&M

Just a few days after Blake Lively wore $40 Old Navy jeans that looked like a million bucks, Kourtney Kardashian pulled the same trick with a super chic outfit from H&M.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore H&M separates with a pair of rose-colored glasses for a night flight, according to her Instagram. The glittery green sweater retails for $49.99, while the wide-cut glittery green pants are $54.99.
We can definitely get behind this $105 look, even though it’s a little more expensive than our average airport outfit (which usually consists of a Snuggy and sweatpants).
The Kardashians have landed on our cheap celeb finds list more than a few times over the years, as they occasionally mix upscale items with clothes from more affordable retailers.
Earlier this month, Khloe Kardashian Snapchatted herself in a $34 “Weekend Warriors” T-shirt from Sub_Urban Riot.
We might actually be able to afford some items in their closets after all.
