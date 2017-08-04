Kourtney Kardashian's Super Chic Airport Outfit Is Actually H&M

Just a few days after Blake Lively wore $40 Old Navy jeans that looked like a million bucks, Kourtney Kardashian pulled the same trick with a super chic outfit from H&M.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

We can definitely get behind this $105 look, even though it’s a little more expensive than our average airport outfit (which usually consists of a Snuggy and sweatpants).

HM

The Kardashians have landed on our cheap celeb finds list more than a few times over the years, as they occasionally mix upscale items with clothes from more affordable retailers.

Earlier this month, Khloe Kardashian Snapchatted herself in a $34 “Weekend Warriors” T-shirt from Sub_Urban Riot.

Khloe Kardashian

SubUrban Riot/Macys