Rooting for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s happiness is the great Sisyphean struggle of reality TV, and now it looks like that boulder might crush them both.

In a clip from Sunday’s upcoming episode of “Keeping up the Kardashians,” Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner have a totally casual sit-down about Disick, with whom Kardashian split nearly two years ago.

But when Jenner tries telling her daughter that her actions sometimes make Disick jealous, the mother of three has absolutely none of it.

“Well, that’s really not fair,” Kardashian says. “It’s just like I can’t even live my life. I can’t even go anywhere. He needs to get a f**king life and leave me alone. All he does is try to make everybody else feel bad for him and try to make me look like the bad guy in this situation when, clearly, I’m not, from 10 years of this going on.”

The former couple share three children ― son Mason, 7, daughter Penelope, 4, and son Reign, 2 ― but that hasn’t stopped Disick from cuddling up to a menagerie of younger women, including teenagers Bella Thorne and Sofia Richie.

“Wouldn’t you be sad if he truly left you alone?” Jenner (aka all of us) fires back. “You always want what you can’t have. And when somebody’s right there giving you their heart on a platter.”

“He’s not! He’s not, though!” a heated Kardashian says. “That’s what he makes it seem! To you, to Kim, to Khloe, to the world, to everybody! He sits there and grovels and feels bad for himself. So if that was his truth, why can’t he get it together?”

“I have to handle it when he’s out photographed with a different hooker every day.”