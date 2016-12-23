Kris Jenner's Christmas Decorations Sure Are Krazy

When it comes to Christmas decorations, as with anything else, Kris Jenner does not do subtle.
The famously festive homemaker has one-upped herself again this year, decking her halls with garlands, baubles and gingerbread men galore in a holiday theme called “Kandyland Chic.”
Jenner loves to decorate her home for the holidays. This year, she enlisted the help of florist Jeff Leatham to get it all done. While some elements are over the top, like the giant, shiny red bear in the entryway, others are decidedly demure, like the all-white mantel in one of Jenner’s many sitting rooms.
Watch Kris’s Instagram tour below, and head to Architectural Digest for more photos of the krazyness. Merry Krismas!
