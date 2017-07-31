Kris Jenner Shows Her Kids How To Take The Ultimate Bikini Selfie

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” momager, who’s been living her best life yachting in Greece, took a photo of herself in a patterned bikini and a white cover up.

Khloe Kardashian somehow obtained the selfie, posted it on Instagram over the weekend and wrote: “Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!”

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Considering all of the mean things Khloe has said to her mother over the years, we’re sure Jenner was pleased Kardashian posted the photo.

Khloe’s commenters went wild over the photo, writing “OMG she’s amazing! Congrats Kris Jenner,” “Just wow” and “beautiful!”

Now we know where Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie get it― from their mama:

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Aug 13, 2015 at 11:29am PDT

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:29am PST

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:14am PST

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 19, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 11, 2017 at 8:07am PDT