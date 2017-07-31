Kris Jenner Shows Her Kids How To Take The Ultimate Bikini Selfie

Just days after Yolanda Hadid showed her daughters Gigi and Bella how to take a steamy photo, Kris Jenner decided to teach her family a lesson in bikini selfies.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” momager, who’s been living her best life yachting in Greece, took a photo of herself in a patterned bikini and a white cover up.
Khloe Kardashian somehow obtained the selfie, posted it on Instagram over the weekend and wrote: “Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!”
Considering all of the mean things Khloe has said to her mother over the years, we’re sure Jenner was pleased Kardashian posted the photo.
Khloe’s commenters went wild over the photo, writing “OMG she’s amazing! Congrats Kris Jenner,” “Just wow” and “beautiful!”
Now we know where Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie get it― from their mama:
Kase klosed Case closed.
