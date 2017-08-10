Here’s another reason to get excited for the impending solar eclipse.

And you don’t need special eclipse glasses to look at this beauty:

Krispy Kreme announced this week that they’ve created a limited edition “eclipse” doughnut to coincide with the rare celestial event on Aug. 21.

The sweet treat — a dark chocolate twist on Krispy Kreme’s bestselling Original Glazed donut — will only be available at select U.S. and Canadian stores between Aug. 19-21.

Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme, said this is the first time that the Original Glazed would be enrobed completely in chocolate.

“We can’t wait for fans to try it,” she said.



For the first time in almost 100 years, skywatchers across the contiguous United States are set to have front row seats to a total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

To enjoy the spectacular show in person, head to a location where the total eclipse is expected to be visible ― and remember to buy or borrow a pair of special eclipse glasses. Staring at an eclipse-themed doughnut may be soothing for the eyes, but peering at the blazing sun sure isn’t.