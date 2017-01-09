Kristen Bell Cheekily Reveals The Butt Pads She Wore To The Golden Globes

Kristen Bell isn’t shy about sharing the tips and tricks that go into her red carpet style.

The 36-year-old revealed she was wearing butt pads underneath her gorgeous Jenny Packham gown to the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Bell posed in her flesh-toned butt pads in a cheeky photo shared via her Instagram story on Sunday, as she took fans through every step of her glam process.

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Besides adding a little shape, the pads probably made it a little more comfortable to sit at the awards show all night!

The actress also showed fans a make-up free shot of the “before” process, then shared a picture of her wearing a mask while prepping for an “alien abduction.”

Kristen Bell/Instagram

Kristen Bell/Instagram

After the behind-the-scenes look, Bell rolled up to the Globes red carpet with her husband, Dax Shepard, and looked absolutely stunning.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images Gorgeous!

Steve Granitz via Getty Images These two!

The couple joked about their post awards show plans on the red carpet, which sounded pretty perfect to us.

“We’re going to play Settlers of Catan roughly at 8 p.m.,” the actor said. “That’s our after-party.”

True to their word, the two shared a picture of them playing later that night:

Let the after party begin. @daxshepard @goldenglobes @settelersofcatan #GoldenGlobes #settelersofcatan A photo posted by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

Most relatable (celebrity) couple ever? Definitely.